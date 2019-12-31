Looks like we’re back to the roaring twenties. (file photo)

Ryan’s Regards: Welcome to the roaring twenties

Anyone have any good New Years resolutions this decade?

Around this time of the year, folks start to figure how best to better themselves in the year ahead.

There are fanatics who treat New Years resolutions like a religion – planning their annual betterment years in advance, and diligently sticking with them until about Feb. 2nd.

Others may vow, quietly, that the excess turkey and stuffing weight must come off at all costs necessary – they’ll shed the pounds all right, and never even speak of their trans-formative efforts.

Some post relentlessly about the importance of January vows, never lifting a finger, despite blanketing social media with cutesy quotes about making the upcoming year, their year.

For me, I’m always left in the dust when it comes to annual self improvement because I can never pick the right resolution.

I know I’m not alone on that one either. While most kids are dreaming of Santa this time of year, most adults are dreaming – in full night sweats – of the year ahead.

This year is different; I know exactly what I plan to do – not only for 2020 – but the next 10 years that follow.

This Dec. 31 marks a fairly significant calender change after all – a whole new decade; and that’s what made it easy.

For my resolution this year, I vow to make the next ten years far more memorable then the last 10 were.

Looking back at the sixties, seventies and eighties – years steeped in so much character, there are endless parties where people dress up in era specific clothing like peace signs and parachute pants – nostalgic tunes cranked in the background all the while.

READ MORE: The elves have been at it again in Langley

Those years endure in both people’s hearts and prominently through most history books.

What did we get when it comes to the 2010s?

A couple of bitter federal elections, people filming themselves splashing buckets of cold water over their heads, fidget spinners, Leo DiCaprio finally winning an Academy Award, and the Harlem Shake.

I’m pretty confident that few will be attending a theme party in the future where people sit around on their IPhones and style their hair into man-buns.

It’s impossible to say how people will look back at the decade; people have certainly been able to do a lot more recollecting with social media archiving every move we’ve made.

Time and distance changes people’s perspective on what those ten years actually meant; but until that time, all we can do is take what we’ve learned and go forth.

I do hope I’ll get to grumble to my grandkids that life at that point is no where near as good as the 2010s was… I think? I think that’s what I want… right?

The fact we all get another chance to say we are living in the roaring twenties in itself is a promising start to the times ahead.

Happy New Year! See you next decade.

