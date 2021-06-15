Martians have landed, and the invasion is being broadcast by students at H.D. Stafford school, performing their version of the famous Orson Welles radio production. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Martians have landed, and the invasion is being broadcast by students at H.D. Stafford school, performing their version of the famous Orson Welles radio production. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: Mars attacks! And Langley students are broadcasting the invasion

H.D. Stafford students produce version of famed Orson Welles radio play

Martians have invaded H.D. Stafford Middle School in Langley. Well, not exactly.

A group of students led by teacher Andrew Gundy have completed their own version of the 1938 Orson Welles radio production of “The War of the Worlds,” based on the H.G. Wells novel.

Gundy, who teaches theatre, was inspired to take on the radio theatre project after seeing an image on the internet, prompting him to make the best out of a challenging situation in this pandemic.

“There was a meme about ‘aliens invading and at least that hasn’t happened yet.’ It has been quite a trying year,” says Andrew Gundy.

“In the back of my mind, I was thinking I’d like to do a theatre production, but I don’t really know how to do that with COVID or what would be allowed or not allowed, but I thought about it and then somehow it all clicked together. The idea of a radio play, about an alien invasion, catastrophe, something we’re all experiencing right now, so it all just came together,” explains Gundy.

READ ALSO: Bard in the Valley returns to live performing as restart opens performance opportunities

The four-part series was written and voiced by the students. Many of them have experience with school productions but voice acting was a first.

“I usually like doing live performances more, but this was very fun because I could put my own ideas into the script that we were writing,” said Neera, one of the performers.

The students learned about the importance of imagery, expression, and sound.

“Writing for radio theatre, you have to really make sure that you know if you are saying something about the environment you have to really describe it, and you have to make sure that if I was just listening and didn’t see it, could I make the image in my head,” outlined Kaya, another student in the show.

With the internet and technology, the students admit radio is not a popular medium for their generation.

“This is kind of ‘old school,’ I kind of liked it though, because it was a change. This year hasn’t been normal at all for anyone, so I figured why not make this different too,” noted Kaya.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Drama students at Trinity Western University in Langley return to the stage for new show

“I think they really offered something unique in their work and something that hopefully will be encouraging for them in years to come as they think of the memories of this time,” says Gundy.

“Kids are more resilient than we sometimes give them credit for. I think I have seen a lot of resiliency both in the students I teach and then these kids that I worked with as well,” added Gundy.

The four episodes of the War of the Worlds and other information can be accessed on the theatre group’s website here.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

LangleyLangley School District

Previous story
Ryan’s Regards: 2021 grads deserve more than a round of applause

Just Posted

Martians have landed, and the invasion is being broadcast by students at H.D. Stafford school, performing their version of the famous Orson Welles radio production. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Mars attacks! And Langley students are broadcasting the invasion

H.D. Stafford students produce version of famed Orson Welles radio play

Una-Ann Moyer was one of several volunteers who installed 215 crosses bedecked with children’s clothes in memory of the Kamloops residential school victims at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum at 21559 Fraser Hwy. Langley on Tuesday, June 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 215 crosses go up in Langley to remember Kamloops residential school children

‘Sadly, there’s going to be more,” organizer says

EmPower Me operates in B.C. and Alberta. It attends various community events to educate about energy conservation and provides workshops to provide more in-depth learning. (EmPower Me Facebook)
Energy efficiency program takes aim at educating Langley Township

Energy mentors are reaching out to speakers of several languages

Adam Hobbs went missing from a Langley work site on Monday, June 14 and may have gone to Vancouver. (Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Family, RCMP seek Abbotsford man missing from Langley job site

Adam Hobbs lives in Abbotsford and is a minor hockey referee

Surrey Provincial Court. (Black Press Media files)
Suspect allegedly wielding sword and Taser when RCMP arrived at Langley party

A man is facing multiple charges and appeared in court Tuesday

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

(Black Press Media file)
Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

(pixabay file shot)
B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Review states a maximum of 22 hours for youth, aged 12 from to 17, to be placed in solitary

Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Parents who play an active role in educating their children this summer can reverse the slump by nearly 80%, says Janet Mort

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

The B.C. government’s vaccine booking website is busy processing second-dose appointments, with more than 76 per cent of adults having received a first dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations stable for Tuesday

108 new confirmed cases, 139 in hospital, 39 in intensive care

A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
Half of cosmetics sold in Canada, U.S. contain toxic chemicals: study

Researchers found that 56% of foundations and eye products contain high levels of fluorine

White Rock’s Marine Drive has been converted to one-way traffic to allow more patio space for waterfront restaurants. (Peace Arch News)
Province promotes permanent pub patios in B.C. post-pandemic plan

More than 2,000 temporary expansions from COVID-19 rules

Most Read