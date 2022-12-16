VIDEO: Santa skate draws crowd at George Preston

North Langley resident Ryder, 7 had his picture taken with Santa by grandfather Louchie Harry, who was visiting from Powell River, at the Dec. 11 Santa Skate organized by Langley Minor Hockey Association at George Preston arena. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Delighted young skaters had an early encounter with the jolly old elf, who handed out candy canes at the Dec. 11 Santa Skate organized by Langley Minor Hockey Association at George Preston arena. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) One of many young skaters who took to the ice at the Dec. 11 Santa Skate organized by Langley Minor Hockey Association at George Preston arena. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

George Preston arena was packed with young skaters Sunday, Dec. 11, for the return of the Langley Minor Hockey Association (LMHA) Santa Skate Event.

They clustered around the jolly old elf as he handed out candy canes and posed for pictures, while parents dropped off donations for the food bank in the lobby.

Young skaters had an early encounter with the jolly old elf at the Dec. 11 Santa Skate organized by Langley Minor Hockey Association at George Preston arena. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Shelley Rosner, LMHA vice-president, was smiling at the turnout for the first post-pandemic-restrictions version of the event.

“It’s way popular,” Rosner enthused.

“It’s wonderful.”

In the new year, LMHA will host the annual Langley Cup Tournament double knockl-out tournament for U11 to U18 particpants running March 11-13 at the Langley Sportsplex.

March 15-18 the second annual Jean Adams Memorial Tournament will take place for U7, U8 and U9 teams. It honours the memory of the late Adams, who is remembered as an integral part of LMHA, serving as a team mom, division manager, secretary and registrar.

LMHA is a member of PCAHA, the governing organization for minor hockey in the Lower Mainland District of BC Hockey, which includes the area from Hope to the Sunshine Coast.

PCAHA’s membership includes 42 minor hockey associations and two above-minor leagues, made up of an estimated 19,700 male and female players aged five to 20; 6,000 coaches, managers, and other team officials; as well as 2,100 referees and many other volunteers.

More photos from the Dec. 11 Santa Skate can be viewed online at the Langley Advance Times Facebook page.

