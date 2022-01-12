1,000+ Langley kids receive new books post-Christmas

Van Trieu, customer service and events coordinator at Langley library with the books collected for the Wrap-a-Read program. Many families didn’t redeem their vouchers at this year’s Wrap-a-Read event that delivers new books to Langley children aged newborn to 18 years. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

More than 1,000 Langley children received brand new books as part of Langley Literacy Association’s Wrap-a-Read program.

The association partnered with Langley Christmas Bureau and Fraser Valley Regional Library (FVRL) for its 21st annual program, where they served 790 families, said literacy outreach coordinator Donna Gibson.

The books were distributed during the past holiday season, between Nov. 12 and Dec. 23, at libraries in Langley and Aldergrove.

The program was launched to support children and youth up to 18 years old, who are registered with the Langley Christmas Bureau. Langley families were offered vouchers at the local Christmas bureau, Gibson explained.

The association collected more than 2,000 books, and although the program could have accommodated all the 1,700 children registered with the bureau in 2021, Gibson said many families didn’t redeem their vouchers for a free book.

“The Langley Christmas Bureau wants to thank the Langley Literacy Network for supporting the children in Langley so that they can discover the joy of reading and have a brighter Christmas to look forward to. We hope to continue this tradition next year,” said Darrin Leite, the Langley Christmas Bureau treasurer.

Leite also works as the City of Langley’s director of corporate services but helps the bureau each year during the Christmas season.

Donations for this year’s fundraiser came from the Township of Langley, the City of Langley, and community members. TD Canada Trust and Vision Financial also contributed.

“Having access to free, brand new books for those who may not have had this on the top of their Christmas list, can be a life-changing experience. Fostering the love of literacy and taking a reader to places unknown is one of the greatest gifts you can provide a child,” said Gibson.

