Holly, from Langley, sped down the SouthRidge Speedway in Murrayville this past weekend, followed closely behind by the rest of her family. (SouthRidge/Special to the Advance Times)

$1,000 raised at SouthRidge Speedway’s first weekend of families helping Langley condo fire victims

Time slots available this Friday and Saturday for more family, friend groups to race

More than 100 amateur racers burned rubber during a go-kart grandstand in Murrayville this weekend, which saw $1,010 donated for families displaced by a Langley condominium fire.

Led by volunteers from SouthRidge Fellowship church as the pit crew, groups zoomed through the parking lot track, complete with tire-bumper rails and design-your-own-bandanas.

SouthRidge Speedway was the brainchild of the church it was named after, one that has been providing emergency assistance to Madison Place tenants since the fire –including $10,000 in Real Canadian Superstore gift cards.

RELATED: Murrayville church donates $10,000 to families displaced by Langley condo fire

Dozens of families in Langley became homeless after fire engulfed the top floor of their 49-unit complex in the 9700 block of 56 Avenue the night of July 17.

Head pastor Paul Olson, and Langley business owners, are concered about Madison Place tenants without home insurance.

“They’ll have nothing to go back to,” Olson said if the building is rendered inhabitable.

“We want to take in several families and help them in whatever they need,” said Olson.

For that, two more weekends of socially distant pedal go-kart races are up for grabs.

RELATED: Langley invited to pedal kart race to raise funds for families left homeless by condo fire

Sponsoring the event, Langley businesses Sports Replay, Kal Tire, Tim Hortons, Ralph’s Farm Market, and Signarama.

By donation, groups of six, consisting of racers ages three and older, can register for a race on a speedway at 22756 48 Ave.

The experience is expected to take an hour and 20 minutes as go-karters conquer an adventure track, time-trial track, and family or group race.

READ MORE: Outpouring of support for displaced Madison Place residents comes after fire

Friday evening (Aug. 21) is the earliest session this weekend.

Both Saturday (Aug. 22) morning and evening also has time slots available for racers.

Aug. 28 and 29 is the final weekend the charity event will run.

COVID-19 safety measures will be implemented, including sanitizing go-karts between use, and fewer than 50 people on site at all times.

Participants and volunteers sign off on a COVID-19 screening checklist to further prevent exposure risk.

Register online for a weekend race at SouthRidge’s website here.

