120 letters of appreciation sent out to Langley volunteers

In 2018, Marilyn Fischer and Jim Simning were named Langley Seniors of the Year. This year’s volunteer appreciation banquet has been put on pause due to COVID-19 restrictions. City of Langley Mayor Val van den Broek hopes to celebrate the volunteers in-person next year. (Langley Advance Times files)

It isn’t how the City of Langley would have liked to thank its volunteers this year, but civic leaders weren’t going to let the current provincial health orders prevent them from showing appreciation to the individuals who devout countless hours of their time each year.

Typically, the City would host a banquet to celebrate its volunteers and to show their appreciation, but current COVID-19 restrictions and a rise in daily case numbers means indoor gatherings are prohibited.

Instead, Mayor Val van den Broek sent a letter to the approximate 120 local not-for-profit organizations, clubs, event committees, and City of Langley committee members.

“We know that COVID has taken a toll,” she said. “We just want to thank them and [let them know] that we value and treasure them.”

Each letter was tailored to the specific organization or individual based on their situation over the past year, like acknowledging the difficult decision they were faced with in putting an event or fundraising efforts or volunteer activities on hold for the year.

“Really their passion for serving is effortless. It’s been trying year and like I said, we just can’t thank them enough,” said van den Broek.

“They were just fluid and adaptable, and we really appreciate it.”

Last year, the City was able to host its annual volunteer appreciation banquet on March 10, just prior to COVID-19 restrictions.

Although the City wasn’t able to celebrate the volunteers in-person this year, van den Broek hopes next year will tell a different story.

“We’re hoping next year to celebrate in person again,” she said.

