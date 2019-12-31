17th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards accepting applicants

Langley individuals and organizations that embrace diversity in the community can be nominated

Nominations are now open for the 17th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards.

The awards started in 2003 to recognize the best practices of organizations and individuals that embrace diversity in the community.

Concepts of cultural diversity include age, gender, abilities, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion and socio-economic background.

Archway Community Services presents the event in partnership with the Mission and Chilliwack Community Services as well as the Langley New Directions English Language School.

Categories include inclusive environment, marketing, innovative initiative, champion of diversity (youth and adult) and effective human resources strategies.

Past winners have been businesses, programs, initiatives, schools and leaders that work towards building an inclusive community, providing their clients and customers with accessible environments, and having work forces reflective of their community.

In addition to the existing Champion of Diversity award for individuals, an award will recognize a Youth Champion of Diversity (ages 12-17).

Organizations and individuals in Langley are encouraged to apply or nominate others by Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in March at the Quality Hotel & Conference Centre.

Nominations may be submitted online at https://diversityawards.ca/nominations/ or by contacting Patricia Driessen at cda@archway.ca or 604-308-5673.

