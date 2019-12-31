17th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards accepting applicants

Langley individuals and organizations that embrace diversity in the community can be nominated

Nominations are now open for the 17th annual Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards.

The awards started in 2003 to recognize the best practices of organizations and individuals that embrace diversity in the community.

Concepts of cultural diversity include age, gender, abilities, sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, religion and socio-economic background.

Archway Community Services presents the event in partnership with the Mission and Chilliwack Community Services as well as the Langley New Directions English Language School.

Categories include inclusive environment, marketing, innovative initiative, champion of diversity (youth and adult) and effective human resources strategies.

Past winners have been businesses, programs, initiatives, schools and leaders that work towards building an inclusive community, providing their clients and customers with accessible environments, and having work forces reflective of their community.

READ MORE: ‘We felt this was an opportunity to raise people up and give some recognition’

In addition to the existing Champion of Diversity award for individuals, an award will recognize a Youth Champion of Diversity (ages 12-17).

Organizations and individuals in Langley are encouraged to apply or nominate others by Tuesday, Jan. 7.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony in March at the Quality Hotel & Conference Centre.

Nominations may be submitted online at https://diversityawards.ca/nominations/ or by contacting Patricia Driessen at cda@archway.ca or 604-308-5673.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Just Posted

New Year’s celebrations happening in Langley

Some events are hosting a ’20s theme night

Beginning the new year, swimmingly

Choices for Langley residents range from outdoor polar bear plunges to indoor heated pools

Forecast of heavy rain prompts extreme weather alert by Langley shelter

Homeless advised to come in from the rain

WEATHER: Up to 30 millimetres of rainfall expected on New Year’s Eve in Langley

Showers are expected to end late evening, Environment Canada reports

Remembering inspirational coach Don Sparks

Walnut Grove Secondary cross-country coach passed away at 58

INFOGRAPHIC: B.C.’s most-crowded hospitals are in Fraser Valley, Northern B.C.

See if your local hospital’s in-patient wards operated over capacity in 2018/19

Avalanche in northwestern B.C. kills two snowboarders

Two young men from Alaska were killed in Tatshenshini-Alsek Provincial Park

Ex-Kelowna cop accused of sending explicit photos and threatening domestic-violence victim

A woman claims she had to leave the Kelowna area to avoid further harassment by RCMP members

Heavy snowfall warning for Coquihalla Highway

Snow amounts of 20-30 cm expected for North and Central Okanagan and other Interior regions

B.C.’s top local news stories of 2019

A year in review: the shocking, stirring and amazing stories that caught our attention

B.C. couple donates thousands to charity from their Harry Potter-themed Christmas house

Uniquely decorated house attracted more than 2,000 Potterheads in one weekend for a good cause

Google Maps captures motorists flipping the bird on Okanagan Highway

Two caught flipping off Street View Car near Peachland

Abbotsford’s Snowball Classic basketball tournament field revealed

60th annual Abbotsford basketball tournament running from Jan. 15 to 18

What are the most popular baby names in B.C. in 2019?

Olivia and Oliver top the list of baby names

Most Read