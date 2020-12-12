Jessie Vander Eyk wanted some local seniors to know people were thinking about them and with the help of some local students, delivered 200 poinsettias to a local seniors residence. Staff safely distributed the gifts. (Jessie Vander Eyk/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Jessie Vander Eyk wanted some local seniors to know people were thinking about them and with the help of some local students, delivered 200 poinsettias to a local seniors residence. Staff safely distributed the gifts. (Jessie Vander Eyk/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

200 poinsettias delivered to Langley seniors complex

Local woman and others deliver potted flowers to bring colour to seniors rooms

The rooms of residents at a seniors complex are a little brighter with the delivery of potted poinsettias.

Jessie Vander Eyk enlisted the help of some local students and this week they took 200 poinsettias to Chartwell Langley Gardens.

“The flowers certainly brought joy to residents,” she said. “With the new restrictions and residents not able to see their families it’s important for us as a community to remember them.”

With the help of staff, the donors made sure to get the flowers to residents in a safe manner.

“I just don’t want people to forget seniors in care,” Vander Eyk said.

.

Know of a holiday season kindness we can share with the community?

Email: heather.colpitts@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ChristmasSeniors

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Poinsettias were delivered to the residents of Chartwell Langley Gardens. (Jessie Vander Eyk/Special to the Langley Adavnce Times)

Poinsettias were delivered to the residents of Chartwell Langley Gardens. (Jessie Vander Eyk/Special to the Langley Adavnce Times)

With the help of some local students about 200 poinsettia plants were delivered to the senior who live at Charwell Langley Gardens in early December 2020. (Jessie Vander Eyk/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

With the help of some local students about 200 poinsettia plants were delivered to the senior who live at Charwell Langley Gardens in early December 2020. (Jessie Vander Eyk/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

With the help of some local students about 200 poinsettia plants were delivered to the senior who live at Charwell Langley Gardens in early December 2020. (Jessie Vander Eyk/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

With the help of some local students about 200 poinsettia plants were delivered to the senior who live at Charwell Langley Gardens in early December 2020. (Jessie Vander Eyk/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

Previous story
Share cherished holiday traditions with Langley

Just Posted

.
200 poinsettias delivered to Langley seniors complex

Local woman and others deliver potted flowers to bring colour to seniors rooms

Ellexis, Ella, Everett, Tonya, and Chris Wejr went all out for the holiday season. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
CHRISTMAS LIGHT MAP: Aldergrove principal goes all out for the holidays

Shortreed’s Christ Wejr and his family invite the community to come check out their decor

For some people, touring in the evening to see the Christmas lights is a favourite holiday activity. Mike Olynuk has penguins in his Christmas light display this year at 6474 197th St. See our online Christmas light map to find more decorated sites.
Share cherished holiday traditions with Langley

We are inviting readers to share stories and photos for an upcoming Christmas publication

A 27-foot Christmas tree was decorated on Tuesday, Dec. 8, in the vacant lot where the Alder Inn used to stand. (Ryan Uytdewilligen/Aldergrove Star)
PHOTOS: Downtown Aldergrove lit up by 27-foot Christmas tree

Business Association urges residents to decorate fence with red ribbons and family traditions

Kyle “Bob Cratchit” Murray (left) and Wayne “Jacob Marley” Kuyer are cutting back on the in-person visits this year, but still collecting for charities that help kids and families. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
A Christmas Carol comes to life again for Langley fundraiser

Local accountants are again dressing up to help out less fortunate kids and families

Jerry Martin hauls a freshly cut fir tree through rows of evergreens at Pine Meadows Tree Farms in Chilliwack on Dec. 16, 2019. Saturday, Dec. 19 is “Look For an Evergreen Day.” (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Dec. 13 to 19

Look For an Evergreen Day, Day of Reconciliation, and Monkey Day are all coming up this week

A psychology professor on Vancouver Island will conduct research on the effect of COVID-19 pandemic on learning and mental health of students. (Stock photo)
B.C. prof researching pandemic’s long-term effects on grade schoolers

Researcher hopes to ask 100 families about their experiences over time

Christmas and the holiday season will be very different for many people this year thanks to restrictions in place by the pandemic. Pixabay photo
‘This too shall pass:’ B.C. residents work through loss of holiday gatherings, traditions

Finding ways to manage and process the changes COVID-19 presents to seasonal plans

Malakai sings James Taylor’s “Steamroller Blues” in a performance at the Duncan Showroom that caught the attention of the legendary songwriter himself. (Screenshot)
VIDEO: Young B.C. singer catches the eyes and ears of James Taylor

Legendary singer-songwriter posts two videos of 11-year-old Malakai to Instagram

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Dancer Carolyn Currey performed to O Holy Night on Thursday (Dec. 10) at Mill Lake Park in Abbotsford. (Screengrab from video)
VIDEO: Ballerina presents surprise park performance in Abbotsford

Carolyn Currey dances to Christmas classic O Holy Night

Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam responds to a question during a news conference Tuesday, December 8, 2020 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Feds say all large provinces need stronger COVID-19 response ‘now’

Infections continue to climb in the six provinces west of the Atlantic region

A Maple Ridge couple were perplexed by some lights they observed in the sky on Saturday night. (Pixabay)
VIDEO: Maple Ridge couple spots strange lights flying in formation

‘Too low to be satellites, too high to be drones,’ viewer said.

The Khurana family is reeling after the unexpected loss of their grandfather (middle bottom row, striped shirt) earlier this week. (Submitted)
‘He didn’t deserve to go like this’: Abbotsford family mourns beloved ‘Jaipi’, lost to COVID-19

Despite following all proper protocols, Vijay Khurana succumbed to virus unknowingly on Tuesday

Most Read