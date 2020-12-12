200 poinsettias delivered to Langley seniors complex

Local woman and others deliver potted flowers to bring colour to seniors rooms

Jessie Vander Eyk wanted some local seniors to know people were thinking about them and with the help of some local students, delivered 200 poinsettias to a local seniors residence. Staff safely distributed the gifts. (Jessie Vander Eyk/Special to the Langley Advance Times)

The rooms of residents at a seniors complex are a little brighter with the delivery of potted poinsettias.

Jessie Vander Eyk enlisted the help of some local students and this week they took 200 poinsettias to Chartwell Langley Gardens.

“The flowers certainly brought joy to residents,” she said. “With the new restrictions and residents not able to see their families it’s important for us as a community to remember them.”

With the help of staff, the donors made sure to get the flowers to residents in a safe manner.

“I just don’t want people to forget seniors in care,” Vander Eyk said.

Poinsettias were delivered to the residents of Chartwell Langley Gardens. (Jessie Vander Eyk/Special to the Langley Adavnce Times)

With the help of some local students about 200 poinsettia plants were delivered to the senior who live at Charwell Langley Gardens in early December 2020. (Jessie Vander Eyk/Special to the Langley Advance Times)