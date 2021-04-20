$200,000 in donations help feed hungry Langley student

Susan Cairns, executive director of the Langley School District Foundation, flashes gift cards that will help feed local kids through their Food for Thought programs. (Langley Advance Times files)

Two organizations have stepped up to help stem hunger among Langley school children.

A $200,000 donation was presented to the Langley School District Foundation, to help fund many of the food security initiatives it runs throughout the community, said executive director Susan Cairns.

“If ever there were two organizations that immediately recognized the plight of a school district in need, it was the Vancouver Sun Adopt-a-School and Breakfast Club of Canada. When the Langley School District Foundation reached out for help, both organizations responded and did so in huge ways,” she said.

RELATED – PHOTOS: Leadership program members deliver cake and snacks to Parkside Elementary

“We are a district of 45 schools, 23,000 students – of which 3,000 come to school hungry every single day,” said Cairns. “They’ve not had breakfast, they have no snacks or lunches and when they leave our grounds on weekends and holidays they go home to empty cupboards.”

The district, working with school, parent, and community groups throughout Langley, endeavour to solve that problem under the umbrella of the Food for Thought initiatives.

Adopt-a-school and breakfast club have come through “over and over again,” Cairns said.

This time out, the two organizations heard the local plea and confirmed donations of more than $200,000 to help ensure that every hungry student in the Langley could receive nutritious breakfasts, lunches, snacks, and backpacks throughout 2021 and 2022.

“The Langley School District Foundation cannot find the appropriate words of gratitude other than to say thank you, thank you, thank you,” Cairns said.

READ MORE: Langley student’s tote bag contest will help feed hungry kids

RELATED: Langley Environmental Partners Society donates $19,000 to feed hungry students

.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com



Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

food securityLangleyLangley School District