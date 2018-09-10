2018 Aldergrove Cruise-In a success: PHOTOS

KURT LANGMANN PHOTOS Langley brothers Stewart and Robert Bedard with their 1963 Chrysler 300 and 1942 Dodge pickup truck earned much admiration from the Cruise-in crowds. Stewart also won a Peoples’ Choice plaque for his Chrysler.

Perfect weather conditions brought out the vehicles and the crowds to the 2018 Langley Good Times Cruise-in in downtown Aldergrove Saturday.

Cruise-in president Wayne Patterson breathed a huge sigh of relief on the main stage as he pointed to the attendance at this year’s event and gave his thanks to all who volunteered and participated in the charity fundraiser.

Last year’s event — held in Aldergrove for the first time in 2017 — had been rained-out and brought the attendance way down but this year more than made up for it.

The event had close to a thousand cars and other vehicles parked all down Fraser Hwy. between 272nd and 264th Streets, and there was a big crowd of admirers throughout the entire event.

The day also offered a wide range of food and entertainment, as well as presentations of plaques to the Peoples’ Choice winners.