2018 Aldergrove Fair photo gallery

Photo memories of the 2018 Aldergrove Fair, July 20-22. Photos by Kurt Langmann
Good times from pony rides and petting zoo to free MainStage concerts
Good times from pony rides and petting zoo to free MainStage concerts
Spartans are representing Canada in the inaugural FISU America Games
Organizers issue hot weather warning to participants in cycling event
Daniel Creagh faces second-degree murder charge in death of Joseph Gauthier
54-40 were joined on stage by the band members’ dancing children, the “Aldergrove Rockettes”
This is the first time there have been dedicated Indigenous teams at the BC Summer Games
Vancouver Coastal squeaked out a 3-2 win against Fraser Valley
The signing ceremony, at the Eliza Archie Memorial School, was 25 years in the making
The merger is considered successful by BC Wildfire Services
There are fears the volunteers would become a target for government troops
It is his first win at a major and the first by an Italian
At its top range, the order works out to a rate of $21.79 per hour, assuming a 40-hour work week
Zone 4 girl’s 3x3 basketball team fought through injuries and conflicting schedules
Schools could provide mental health supports and let parents discuss their children’s drug use openly
Good times from pony rides and petting zoo to free MainStage concerts