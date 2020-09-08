Young B.C. musicians are invited to submit to the 21st Annual KPU International Music Festival, now being held virtually. (Special to the Star)

21st Annual KPU International Music Festival revamped as online competition

Vancouver Area Youth Arts Society is inviting young B.C. musicians to submit recordings

The 21st Annual KPU International Music Festival, slated for the months of April and May at Kwantlen Polytechnic University’s (KPU) Langley campus, has been rescheduled as a virtual event.

Produced by VAYA (Vancouver Area Youth Arts Society), which has been a long-standing partner of KPU’s music department, the festival was to offer classes for students of piano, strings, woodwinds, voice, composition and harp.

It was initially cancelled in March of this year to to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but a rescheduled festival for soloists and small groups was recently announced, taking place online this fall.

In lieu of performance opportunities because of COVID-19, detailed written critiques will be given.

Participants are asked to submit links to their performances on their YouTube channel or Google Drive.

Selected BC residents will be invited to compete at the 2021 provincial festival in Nelson, B.C., in June of 2021.

Music students of all levels are invited to participate regardless of their geographical location.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Langley duo release decluttering song

The submission deadlines are as follows:

• Harp, Classical Guitar, Woodwinds and Brass – October 1 (results given by November 1)

• Voice: October 15 (results given by November 15)

• Piano: November 1 (results given by December 1)

• Strings and Chamber Groups: November 15 (results given by December 15)

For full instructions and details, people can visit vayafestivals.ca/kpu-international-music-festival.

Questions can be directed to executive director Lorne Fiedler at gm@vayafestivals.ca or by calling 778-868-0426.

