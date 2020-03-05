$3,000 bursary up for grabs for Langley women pursuing post secondary education

Canadian Federation of Women club of Surrey-White Rock extended its application Langley

Women from Langley are now eligible for the Canadian Federation of Women (CFUW) $3,000 bursary handed out by the Surrey-White Rock branch.

Each year, the federation offers bursaries to women pursuing education.

The federation is an equality-seeking, advocacy organization that works to advance the human rights of women and girls through 112 CFUW clubs across.

They celebrated their 60th anniversary last year with a $10,000 Jubilee bursary plus two additional $2,500 awards.

This year, the branch is now offering three $3,000 bursaries to applicants from Langley, Surrey and White Rock.

Women pursuing further education, whether it be a university or college degree, diploma program, trade or technology, are invited to apply.

They must be a Canadian citizen or a permanent resident to be eligible and must be enrolled for the 2020-2021 school year.

Details and applications can be found at www.cfuwwhiterocksurrey.com.

Deadline is April 30.

