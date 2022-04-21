$3,000 offer for White Rock, Surrey, Langley women pursuing higher education

The deadline to apply for the Surrey-White Rock chapter of the Canadian Federation of University Women’s $3,000 bursaries is May 27, 2022.

With an aim to support women enrolled in post-secondary education, the Surrey and White Rock chapter of the Canadian Federation of University Women is once again inviting applications for three $3,000 awards.

READ MORE: White Rock, Surrey CFUW offering three bursaries to women enrolled in post-secondary classes

The bursaries are offered annually to women in financial need who are either working towards a university education, or aiming for a career in the trades.

CFUW’s Penny Harrington noted that the organization hopes this year’s bursaries will help women tackle new challenges – perhaps ones originally put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic or other circumstances.

“The pandemic will have far-reaching consequences on economics, labour, employment, business development – the list goes on. From the beginning in March 2020 we knew women in the workplace were going to be affected whether staying home for childcare or loss of employment in the hard-hit hospitality industry,” she said.

“Many of the part-time jobs that help support further education were lost or reduced or sporadic. The bursary selection committee has been discussing the changes and challenges women may be facing as a result of two years of unprecedented employment upheaval. Our bursaries can help make returning to school/college/university a reality.”

Applicants must live in White Rock, Surrey or Langley, and be Canadian citizens or permanent residents.

Recipients of the 2021 awards – described as a “challenging” decision – were Sara Hwang, Julia Tesla and Armi Louis. The awards honoured longtime member Joan Hoyles and were presented in memory of Katherine Elizabeth Ibbott.

The trio were introduced to the CFUW’s membership by video due to COVID, and the method will be repeated for 2022 recipients this September, the site notes.

Bursary applications must be received by May 27. For more information, visit cfuwwhiterocksurrey.com

– with files from Nick Greenizan


