Dennis Quiring and Alena Buis hosted the fourth annual County Car Show on their Aldergrove property and displayed their three vehicles on Saturday, Aug. 12. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Dennis Quiring and Alena Buis hosted the fourth annual County Car Show on their Aldergrove property and displayed their three vehicles on Saturday, Aug. 12. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

4th annual County Car Show raises $22,000 for Langley hospice

The show was hosted at the Quiring family’s property in South Aldergrove

Quiring Trucking and Gravel Sales raised new record of $22,000 in donations for Langley Hospice Society in its recent fourth annual County Car Show in Aldergrove.

Alena Buis and Dennis Quiring, husband and wife organizers for the fundraiser, said hospice was picked this year because they experienced first-hand the support hospice offers people after they lose a loved one.

“We decided to support the hospice society because it’s near and dear to our hearts. Dennis’ mother passed away in February and we spent a lot of time there and appreciated their support, so we thought this would be great to do,” Buis explained.

Entry was by donation, and car enthusiasts could pay a minimum donation of $20 to display their classic cars.

Local businesses such as Anderlini Excavating, Vantage Mechanical, and Egg Pro West donated food and funds for the barbecue.

A raffle was also held thanks to donations from local businesses and business owners.

“A lot of the vehicles are from the businesses that have supported the car show,” Buis said.

Brent Anderlini, owner of Anderlini Excavating, donated to support the County Car Show and brought is 1934 Ford to display. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Brent Anderlini, owner of Anderlini Excavating, donated to support the County Car Show and brought is 1934 Ford to display. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Brent Anderlini, owner of Anderlini Excavating, brought his 1934 Ford to the car show, which he inherited from his late father.

“This car has been to every Langley Cruise-In… I like every car, I like the events,” he said.

Last year the car show raised $12,000.

The upcoming Langley Good Times Cruise-In Show takes place on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Aldergrove Legion branch on Fraser Highway.

The fourth annual County Car Show hosted by the Quiring family raised $22,000 to donate to Langley Hospice Society. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

The fourth annual County Car Show hosted by the Quiring family raised $22,000 to donate to Langley Hospice Society. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

READ ALSO: Almost $20,000 raised in art sales at 14th annual West Fine Arts Show

IN OTHER NEWS: Cooling centres open in Langley during heat wave

Have a story tip? Email: kyler.emerson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Create a free account today, and start receiving free newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘No one goes hungry in our town;’ B.C. pizza place promises food for evacuees escaping wildfires

Just Posted

Premier David Eby announces state of emergency in B.C. on Aug. 18, 2023. (Black Press Media graphic)
BREAKING: B.C. declares state of emergency over wildfires

Fourth annual County Car Show rasied $22,000 in donations for Langley Hospice Society on Saturday, Aug. 12. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)
4th annual County Car Show raises $22,000 for Langley hospice

Yorkie and Maltese-mix dogs, as well as cat, were found in distress on a rural Langley property Wednesday afternoon, and have since been taken into care while officers continue to investigate. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
16 dogs, 12 cats rescued from rural Langley

The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WILDFIRES: 4,500 on evacuation order as Okanagan becomes B.C.’s ground zero