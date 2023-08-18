4th annual County Car Show raises $22,000 for Langley hospice

The show was hosted at the Quiring family’s property in South Aldergrove

Dennis Quiring and Alena Buis hosted the fourth annual County Car Show on their Aldergrove property and displayed their three vehicles on Saturday, Aug. 12. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Quiring Trucking and Gravel Sales raised new record of $22,000 in donations for Langley Hospice Society in its recent fourth annual County Car Show in Aldergrove.

Alena Buis and Dennis Quiring, husband and wife organizers for the fundraiser, said hospice was picked this year because they experienced first-hand the support hospice offers people after they lose a loved one.

“We decided to support the hospice society because it’s near and dear to our hearts. Dennis’ mother passed away in February and we spent a lot of time there and appreciated their support, so we thought this would be great to do,” Buis explained.

Entry was by donation, and car enthusiasts could pay a minimum donation of $20 to display their classic cars.

Local businesses such as Anderlini Excavating, Vantage Mechanical, and Egg Pro West donated food and funds for the barbecue.

A raffle was also held thanks to donations from local businesses and business owners.

“A lot of the vehicles are from the businesses that have supported the car show,” Buis said.

Brent Anderlini, owner of Anderlini Excavating, donated to support the County Car Show and brought is 1934 Ford to display. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Brent Anderlini, owner of Anderlini Excavating, brought his 1934 Ford to the car show, which he inherited from his late father.

“This car has been to every Langley Cruise-In… I like every car, I like the events,” he said.

Last year the car show raised $12,000.

The upcoming Langley Good Times Cruise-In Show takes place on Saturday, Sept. 9 at the Aldergrove Legion branch on Fraser Highway.

The fourth annual County Car Show hosted by the Quiring family raised $22,000 to donate to Langley Hospice Society. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

