$5,000 travel voucher up for grabs from Langley Animal Protection Society

Dream Vacation Lottery raises funds to help animals through ticket sales, which is open until Nov. 7

Dr. Margaret Henderson and Dr. Gigi Lin were Langley Animal Protection Society’s Patti Dale Award winners this year. (Jayne Nelson/Special to The Star)

Easy ways to help the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) are still available, with a chance to grab a $5,000 travel voucher in the process.

People can enter for their chance to win LAPS’ Dream Vacation Lottery now until Nov. 7.

Ticket purchases ($25 per ticket, three for $60, and 10 for $100) will go towards giving more second chances for the 1,400 animals that the shelter cares for each year.

Executive Director Jayne Nelson said while people could always use the $5,000 and plan an extravagant trip right here in beautiful BC, LAPS has extended the voucher deadline to 2022.

“If a tropical vacation is calling your name, you have a whole extra year to plan a vacation of a lifetime,” she explained.

Suggested destinations in B.C. include Tofino and Ucluelet, the Okanagan, the Sunshine Coast, The Kootenays, and Vancouver Island.

People can purchase their lottery tickets at laps.rafflenexus.com.

The annual Dreams Do Come True gala was moved to virtual means when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down an endless number of in-person events.

The LAPS team decided to carry on with the meal portion of the fundraiser, delivering boxes of three-course meal kits prepared by Joseph Richard’s Group Executive Chef Andy Slinn to homes on Saturday, Sept. 26.

More than $100,000 was raised through donations and a silent auction while a virtual program was screened to viewers through YouTube.

Thank-you’s and awards were given throughout the night, including to Dr. Margaret Henderson and Dr. Gigi Lin who took home this year’s Patti Dale award for providing above and beyond veterinarian care.

READ MORE: Langley Animal Protection Society raises $100,000 through virtual gala

LAPS is a non-profit, based out of the Patti Dale Animal Shelter, that cares for stray dogs, cats, and large animals.

People can also visit www.lapsbc.ca for more information on the organization.

_________________________________

Is there more to this story?

Email: ryan.uytdewilligen@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter

_________________________________

Aldergrove