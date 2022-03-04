xxx

$500,000 scholarship fund for Langley students announced

Applications to Eric Woodward Foundation initiative close March 24

A new scholarship program for Langley teens to pursue post-secondary education has been announced by the Eric Woodward Foundation, which has committed a minimum of $500,000 dollars over the next five years, starting with at least five to eight scholarships to be awarded in 2022, starting for this September.

“I didn’t have anyone helping me get through university, and it’s hard, especially when you don’t have perfect grades,” Woodward said.

“Where we can, we want to help with that.”

Within a qualifying program, each awarded scholarship will cover the full cost of tuition for up to four consecutive years, or until a first bachelor’s degree or diploma is achieved.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley teacher’s legacy continues to grow as memorial garden unveiled

Administered by Universities Canada, the program is available to students who meet the following criteria:

Canadian citizen or a permanent resident; full-time resident of the Township of Langley; entering or already enrolled in full-time studies in a first bachelor degree or first diploma program in the upcoming academic year; and have a minimum cumulative average of 70 per cent, or equivalent, over the last three terms of available marks.

The scholarship application page for the EWF scholarship program can be found at Universties Canada at https://portal.scholarshippartners.ca/welcome/EWoodward_EN/.

Applications close on March 23rd, 2022. A minimum of five scholarships will be awarded in early May 2022.

READ ALSO: Langley builder to transfer assets into charitable foundation worth $100 million

Eric Woodward Foundation was established in 2018 to transition the holdings of Eric Woodward in downtown Fort Langley for charitable purposes.

Have a story tip? Email: news@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Langleyscholarship program

Previous story
B.C. family in need of support after mother’s stage 4 breast cancer diagnosis

Just Posted

Sandy and Russ Rosen started the Bez Arts Hub in Langley in 2017. Their next event is a Nashville ‘in the round style’ show that features songwriters. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Songwriters to sing and share stories at a live music event in Langley

Unusually cold weather over the winter interfered with testing at the KPU site earlier this year. (Langley Advance Times file)
Drive through COVID testing site at Langley’s KPU to shut down

Brookswood Secondary’s Emily Povay came up against Beth Butler from Vernon. (Gary Ahuja/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley hosting schools from throughout B.C. for junior girls basketball championship

The first two families (right) brought out of Ukraine by a network of Polish churches aiding refugees, with funding help from Langley's CLA. The driver, center, picked them up at the border, and the pastor and his wife (left) will help find the families billets. Hundreds of thousands of refugees are streaming out of Ukraine. (Christian Life Assembly/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Langley-based church sends $50,000 to aid Ukrainian refugees