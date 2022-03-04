$500,000 scholarship fund for Langley students announced

A new scholarship program for Langley teens to pursue post-secondary education has been announced by the Eric Woodward Foundation, which has committed a minimum of $500,000 dollars over the next five years, starting with at least five to eight scholarships to be awarded in 2022, starting for this September.

“I didn’t have anyone helping me get through university, and it’s hard, especially when you don’t have perfect grades,” Woodward said.

“Where we can, we want to help with that.”

Within a qualifying program, each awarded scholarship will cover the full cost of tuition for up to four consecutive years, or until a first bachelor’s degree or diploma is achieved.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Langley teacher’s legacy continues to grow as memorial garden unveiled

Administered by Universities Canada, the program is available to students who meet the following criteria:

Canadian citizen or a permanent resident; full-time resident of the Township of Langley; entering or already enrolled in full-time studies in a first bachelor degree or first diploma program in the upcoming academic year; and have a minimum cumulative average of 70 per cent, or equivalent, over the last three terms of available marks.

The scholarship application page for the EWF scholarship program can be found at Universties Canada at https://portal.scholarshippartners.ca/welcome/EWoodward_EN/.

Applications close on March 23rd, 2022. A minimum of five scholarships will be awarded in early May 2022.

READ ALSO: Langley builder to transfer assets into charitable foundation worth $100 million

Eric Woodward Foundation was established in 2018 to transition the holdings of Eric Woodward in downtown Fort Langley for charitable purposes.

Langleyscholarship program