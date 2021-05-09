59th annual Langley Walk goes virtual again

For the second year running, the historic community event has had to morph due to COVID

Monica Newman has been part of the Langley Walk for more than 40 years, both as a participant and more recently as a volunteer, collecting badges for each year. (Langley Advance Times files)

Langley Walk returns in 2021, but once again it will be virtual.

The 59th Langley Walk is taking place virtually throughout the month of May.

Residents are encouraged to explore their neighbourhood or local park trails on their own or with their household bubble, do laps around the yard, or jump on a treadmill to join in this long-standing community event.

People can complete five kilometres their way, which could mean they walk 5 km in one day, over the course of two days, or do 1 km every day for five days.

Once they’ve finished their walk, they simply send an email to events@langleycity.ca with their name and address.

Event organizers will then mail a 2021 Langley Walk commemorative crest out to the first 500 people – something to add to the collection or to inspire others to become a collector for years to come, said Langley City Mayor Val van den Broek.

“Every year this is a fun opportunity to get active; all we ask is that you get up and go, “said van den Broek. “I look forward to seeing our citizens out there in their neighbourhoods or local parks.”

While Langley can’t walk together this year, its residents are encouraged to virtually share their experience on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram using the hashtag #LangleyWalk, explained Township Mayor Jack Froese.

“I encourage everyone to be active and participate in this year’s Langley Walk,” he said. “Walking is such a great way for people to improve their health and to get to know their local community.”

For more information, people can contact Langley City at 604-514-2940 or events@langleycity.ca.

