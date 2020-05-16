Langley Township and City jointly organize the annual Langley Walk in early May. This year’s walk is going virtual. (Langley Advance Times files)

5K challenge launched for physically distant Langley Walk

The first 1,000 residents to complete the walk can receive a commemorative crest

Langley City and Township are encouraging people to take part in the longstanding Langley Walk tradition, even as the walk goes virtual this year due to physical distancing requirements.

Organizers are encouraging people to take to the treadmill, do laps around the yard, or walk their neighbourhood or local park trails to participate in the 58th Annual Langley Walk.

Since 1963, the Langley Walk has been hosted in various communities and been presented by the Township of Langley and Langley City to encourage residents to get active and enjoy the great outdoors.

The longstanding tradition, which was scheduled to be held in Langley City this year, is going virtual in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Residents of the Township and City can take part by walking five kilometres while keeping safe and practicing social distancing.

Participants can walk on their own or with members of their own household to complete the 5K, either in one go, or broken up into several sessions.

Residents have until Sunday, May 31 to complete the Walk, and the first 1,000 Walkers to email events@langleycity.ca with their contact information, mailing address, and participant list will be sent a 2020 Langley Walk commemorative crest in the mail.

Those who finish their 5K are encouraged to capture the moment and share their stroll by taking a Virtual Langley Walk selfie and posting it on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter using #LangleyWalk.

When walking in your neighbourhood, remember to practice two metres of physical distancing from others.

For more information, contact Langley City at 604-514-2940 or events@langleycity.ca.

CoronavirusLangleyOutdoors and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: 40 singers form virtual choir to highlight positive Langley stories

Just Posted

BREAKING: COVID-19 outbreak declared at Abbotsford Regional Hospital

Six staff and one patient have tested positive for virus

Langley Summerset music festival to be Canada’s first drive-in benefit concert

A socially distant concert series August 28 to 30 will see proceeds go to struggling B.C. musicians

Langley School District recreation facilities now open, with exception of playgrounds

The district announced the news on Friday, following Langley City and Township reopening facilities

Fort Langley National Historic Site remains closed for long weekend

Suspensions of all Parks Canada services and facilities to remain in affect until June 1

Fraser Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. minister says she ‘cannot remain silent’ about increase in anti-Asian hate crimes

The Vancouver Police Department says that the number of anti-Asian, hate-related crimes spiked in April

COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

A new report details how the pandemic has impacted the non-profit sector

B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Abbotsford hospital has latest acute-care outbreak

WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen

WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers

Man who tortured and killed Vancouver Island teen in 2010 denied full parole

Kruse Wellwood was also denied temporary escorted absences

Chilliwack grandma says $500,000 Lotto Max win is ‘Extra’ special

‘I will celebrate at home and share the rest with my kids and grandkids’

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

Most Read