60th annual Langley Walk is in-person again on May 1

Thousands expected to take part in the 5 and 10 km stroll through Langley Township and City

Langley Township and City jointly organize the annual Langley Walk in early May. This year’s walk is being held in both the Township and the City to mark the event’s 60th anniversary. (Langley Advance Times files)

It’s time to lace up and get active with fellow Langleyites.

The Langley Walk returns this year, in-person, and the date has been confirmed for Sunday, May 1 at McLeod Athletic Park, announced City Mayor Val van den Broek.

“We are excited to be able to welcome people back to an in-person Langley Walk this year,” she said.

“This event is a long-standing tradition in our community, and I look forward to seeing people get outside and get active,” added the mayor.

With this year celebrating the Langley Walk’s 60th anniversary, organizers wanted to host the event at a location where the course runs through both the Township and the City.

The walk starts and ends at McLeod Athletic Park, located at 56th Avenue and 216th Street, and participants can choose to walk the route once for 5 km or do it twice for 10 km,

“Taking part in the Langley Walk is a tradition for many people,” said Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese.

“I look forward to seeing familiar faces from previous years as well as welcoming those who are new to the walk. I’m pleased that for 60 years, the Township and the City have put on this free, all-ages event that encourages families and friends to be physically active and healthy.”

New for this year is online registration, instead of on-site registration.

Participants can register online for free at tol.ca/events.

The event begins at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 1, with a pre-walk warm-up followed by both 5km and 10km participants starting the walk at 1 p.m. The route can accommodate strollers and wheelchairs.

All those who finish the walk will receive a commemorative crest.

Plaques will be awarded to the oldest walker, as well as to the most walkers from a family, an organization, and an elementary, middle, or high school.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own reusable water bottles or cups.

The Langley Walk was first held in 1963 and was established by Pete Swensson, the Township of Langley’s first recreation director, who wanted to encourage residents to be more physically active.

The original Langley Walk was 28-kilometres long. It extended from Aldergrove Park, along River Road, to Fort Langley, then on to City Park, and thousands of people participated.

The walk alternates on a four-year cycle between the City of Langley and Township of Langley, with the Township hosting three years at a time.

Next year’s walk will be held in the Township.

For more information, visit tol.ca/events or contact Langley City at 604-514-2940 or events@langleycity.ca.

