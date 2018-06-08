64 scholarships awarded to Aldergrove students

Forty-one graduates of Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) received their scholarships in a ceremony at the school library on June 7.
The lunch was attended by the award recipients and their families, along with representatives of the award sponsors and school administrators.
“We are very proud of ACSS students and their pursuit of higher education, their push toward achievement, and their dedication to the school and to service in their communities,” said principal Jeremy Lyndon, who also acted as master of ceremonies.
Lyndon read out some of each student’s scholastic achievements and their volunteer service in the community, as well as their goals in further education and careers.
The 41 students received a total of 64 awards, with values in excess of $54,000 in total to date. Further awards are expected to be announced as details are determined by the grantors and sponsors.
The following is the list of ACSS award recipients to date, in alphabetical order.
Student last name, student first name, name of award:
BARNES, SHAUN: Aldergrove Credit Union Bursary
BARNES, SHAUN: Independent Order of Odd Fellows Scholarship
BILESKY, BENJAMIN: Shewan Foundation Scholarship
BILESKY, BENJAMIN: Township of Langley Bursary
CHALMERS, DAWSON: G.H. McDonald Memorial Scholarship
COLPITTS, SIERRA: Aldergrove Lions Club Bursary
COLPITTS, SIERRA: Betty Gilbert Middle School PAC Award
CROSSAN, CAITLIN: Township of Langley Bursary
DHILLON, SABRINA: Aldergrove Lions Club Bursary
DHILLON, SABRINA: Betty Gilbert Middle School PAC Award
DUCHARME, ALLYN: Rotary Club of Aldergrove Scholarship
FINNIE, JAROD: Old Age Pensioner’s Society of Aldergrove
FISCHER, NIKKI: G.H. McDonald Memorial Scholarship
FORREST, JACOB: Aldergrove Credit Union Bursary
FORREST, JACOB: Philip Jackman Memorial Award
GIESBRECHT, KRISTEN: Shortreed Elementary School PAC Scholarship
GRAY, ALBERT: Mary Hall Scholarship
GRAY, ALBERT: Fraser Valley Building Supplies Scholarship
GUSTAFSON, CHEYE: Brenda Schlosser Sports Participation Award
HOEKSTRA, DYLAN: ParksideCentennial Elementary School PAC Award
HOOD, EMILY: Rotary Club of Aldergrove Scholarship
HOOD, EMILY: Langley Retired Teachers’ Association Scholarship
HOY, MITCHELL: Aldergrove Credit Union Bursary
HOY, MITCHELL: Fraser Valley Vending Scholarship
HUA, DARREL: Aldergrove Community Secondary School PAC Scholarship
HUA, DARREL: Joe Griff Memorial Scholarship
JUGOVIC, ALEXANDRA: Parkside Centennial Elementary School PAC Award
JUGOVIC (Gardner), ALEXANDRA: Royal Canadian Legion Branch #265 Scholarship
JUGOVIC (Gardner), ALEXANDRA: Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship
KIRK, LAURA: Old Age Pensioner’s Society of Aldergrove
LAI, TRACY: Aldergrove Ladies Auxilliary to Royal Canadian Legion #265
LEE, TAYLOR: Mountain West Studios Scholarship
LUNN, MAKENZIE: Aldergrove Community Secondary School PAC Scholarship
MARTENS, BRYCE: Harry Hunt Memorial Scholarship
MCGOVERN, AMY: Old Age Pensioner’s Society of Aldergrove
MCKENZIE, SKYE: Don Hanson Memorial Scholarship
MONDRY, PETER: Langley Loafers Hot Rod Club Scholarship
PAUL, MIKEY: Harry Hunt Memorial Scholarship
PAUL, MIKEY: Aldergrove Minor Hockey League Scholarship (Tyson Degianni Memorial)
REN, JING JING: N.A. Sherritt Memorial Scholarship
REN, JING JING: Louise Chesley Memorial Scholarship
RICHARDSON, KELTON: Langley School District Foundation Scholarship
SANDHU, SATNAM: Langley Loafers Hot Rod Club Scholarship
SAVARD, BRIELLE: Radcliffe Foundation Scholarship
SHORT, DEANNA: Margo Thomasson Memorial Scholarship
SHORT, DEANNA: Harris & Company LLP Scholarship
BOESNER, COURTNI: District Authority Award
CHEA, MICHEAL: District Authority Award
EELY, TRISTIN: District Authority Award
FINNIE, JAROD: District Authority Award
GIESBRECHT, KRISTEN: District Authority Award
GUSTAFSON, CHEYE: District Authority Award
JONES, SPENCER: District Authority Award
KIRK, LAURA: District Authority Award
MCKENZIE, SKYE: District Authority Award
NICOLATO, JELENA: District Authority Award
OLIVER, BRAYDON: District Authority Award
PROTEAU, SYDNEY: District Authority Award
SHORT, DEANNA: District Authority Award
THULIN, MEGAN: District Authority Award
ZATOR, VICTORIA: District Authority Award