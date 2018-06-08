64 scholarships awarded to Aldergrove students

Forty-one graduates of Aldergrove Community Secondary School (ACSS) received their scholarships in a ceremony at the school library on June 7.

The lunch was attended by the award recipients and their families, along with representatives of the award sponsors and school administrators.

“We are very proud of ACSS students and their pursuit of higher education, their push toward achievement, and their dedication to the school and to service in their communities,” said principal Jeremy Lyndon, who also acted as master of ceremonies.

Lyndon read out some of each student’s scholastic achievements and their volunteer service in the community, as well as their goals in further education and careers.

The 41 students received a total of 64 awards, with values in excess of $54,000 in total to date. Further awards are expected to be announced as details are determined by the grantors and sponsors.

The following is the list of ACSS award recipients to date, in alphabetical order.

Student last name, student first name, name of award:

BARNES, SHAUN: Aldergrove Credit Union Bursary

BARNES, SHAUN: Independent Order of Odd Fellows Scholarship

BILESKY, BENJAMIN: Shewan Foundation Scholarship

BILESKY, BENJAMIN: Township of Langley Bursary

CHALMERS, DAWSON: G.H. McDonald Memorial Scholarship

COLPITTS, SIERRA: Aldergrove Lions Club Bursary

COLPITTS, SIERRA: Betty Gilbert Middle School PAC Award

CROSSAN, CAITLIN: Township of Langley Bursary

DHILLON, SABRINA: Aldergrove Lions Club Bursary

DHILLON, SABRINA: Betty Gilbert Middle School PAC Award

DUCHARME, ALLYN: Rotary Club of Aldergrove Scholarship

FINNIE, JAROD: Old Age Pensioner’s Society of Aldergrove

FISCHER, NIKKI: G.H. McDonald Memorial Scholarship

FORREST, JACOB: Aldergrove Credit Union Bursary

FORREST, JACOB: Philip Jackman Memorial Award

GIESBRECHT, KRISTEN: Shortreed Elementary School PAC Scholarship

GRAY, ALBERT: Mary Hall Scholarship

GRAY, ALBERT: Fraser Valley Building Supplies Scholarship

GUSTAFSON, CHEYE: Brenda Schlosser Sports Participation Award

HOEKSTRA, DYLAN: ParksideCentennial Elementary School PAC Award

HOOD, EMILY: Rotary Club of Aldergrove Scholarship

HOOD, EMILY: Langley Retired Teachers’ Association Scholarship

HOY, MITCHELL: Aldergrove Credit Union Bursary

HOY, MITCHELL: Fraser Valley Vending Scholarship

HUA, DARREL: Aldergrove Community Secondary School PAC Scholarship

HUA, DARREL: Joe Griff Memorial Scholarship

JUGOVIC, ALEXANDRA: Parkside Centennial Elementary School PAC Award

JUGOVIC (Gardner), ALEXANDRA: Royal Canadian Legion Branch #265 Scholarship

JUGOVIC (Gardner), ALEXANDRA: Beta Sigma Phi Scholarship

KIRK, LAURA: Old Age Pensioner’s Society of Aldergrove

LAI, TRACY: Aldergrove Ladies Auxilliary to Royal Canadian Legion #265

LEE, TAYLOR: Mountain West Studios Scholarship

LUNN, MAKENZIE: Aldergrove Community Secondary School PAC Scholarship

MARTENS, BRYCE: Harry Hunt Memorial Scholarship

MCGOVERN, AMY: Old Age Pensioner’s Society of Aldergrove

MCKENZIE, SKYE: Don Hanson Memorial Scholarship

MONDRY, PETER: Langley Loafers Hot Rod Club Scholarship

PAUL, MIKEY: Harry Hunt Memorial Scholarship

PAUL, MIKEY: Aldergrove Minor Hockey League Scholarship (Tyson Degianni Memorial)

REN, JING JING: N.A. Sherritt Memorial Scholarship

REN, JING JING: Louise Chesley Memorial Scholarship

RICHARDSON, KELTON: Langley School District Foundation Scholarship

SANDHU, SATNAM: Langley Loafers Hot Rod Club Scholarship

SAVARD, BRIELLE: Radcliffe Foundation Scholarship

SHORT, DEANNA: Margo Thomasson Memorial Scholarship

SHORT, DEANNA: Harris & Company LLP Scholarship

BOESNER, COURTNI: District Authority Award

CHEA, MICHEAL: District Authority Award

EELY, TRISTIN: District Authority Award

FINNIE, JAROD: District Authority Award

GIESBRECHT, KRISTEN: District Authority Award

GUSTAFSON, CHEYE: District Authority Award

JONES, SPENCER: District Authority Award

KIRK, LAURA: District Authority Award

MCKENZIE, SKYE: District Authority Award

NICOLATO, JELENA: District Authority Award

OLIVER, BRAYDON: District Authority Award

PROTEAU, SYDNEY: District Authority Award

SHORT, DEANNA: District Authority Award

THULIN, MEGAN: District Authority Award

ZATOR, VICTORIA: District Authority Award

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: Cheye Gustafson

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: Darrel Hua

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: There were 15 recipients of the District Authority Awards at Aldergrove Secondary.

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: Kristen Giesbrecht

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: Laura Kirk

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: Lexxie Gardner

KURT LANGMANN PHOTO: Mandeep Paul