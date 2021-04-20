Displaying the cheque at the regular Thursday meeting to fill the backpacks are Aldergrove Rotary members Charlie Fox, Rob Robinson, Lara Petrie and Marilyn Froese, plus Christmas Tea committee member, Diane Fox. (Special to The Star)

Displaying the cheque at the regular Thursday meeting to fill the backpacks are Aldergrove Rotary members Charlie Fox, Rob Robinson, Lara Petrie and Marilyn Froese, plus Christmas Tea committee member, Diane Fox. (Special to The Star)

$6,500 donated to the Aldergrove Starfish Backpack Program

Thank You for Caring Society raised funds at their annual Christmas Tea to help feed hungry students

Thank You for Caring Society donated $6,500 to the Aldergrove Starfish Backpack Program with funds raised at their annual Christmas Tea – a tribute to the late Debbie Froese.

This donation comes as the Starfish Backpack Program commemorates six years of providing weekend food for hungry kids in Aldergrove, said Charlie Fox, Co-ordinator of the Aldergrove Starfish Program.

Speaking to the Aldergrove Rotary Club on Friday April 16, Parkside Elementary School principal, Cathy Gracie, who was Parkside’s vice principal when the Program started, said the Starfish backpacks are critical to the 30 families participating.

“They really count on the weekend food that comes home every Friday afternoon,” she emphasized.

READ MORE: $200,000 in donations help feed hungry Langley student

It was six years ago this month – the first Friday after Spring Break in 2015 – that the first Starfish backpacks provided hungry school kids with food for the weekend.

Agreeing to be part of the Rotary pilot program to test the system and the need, Parkside and Shortreed Elementary schools each identified 10 students who were coming to school hungry Monday mornings and organized distribution of the trial backpacks until year end.

In six years, those 20 Starfish backpacks morphed into 65; the number of schools grew from two to four, and in total over 13,000 nutritious, easy-to-prepare weekend meals have made their way into the homes of hungry kids in Aldergrove.

“The ongoing financial support from community organizations such as the Thank You for Caring Society has helped the program grow and secure not only the future of the Starfish Program, but also the future of those students for whom learning on an empty stomach was next to impossible,” Fox added. “We look forward to many more years of providing this type of help to families in need.”

More information can be found at starfishpack.com.

Have a story tip? Email: newsroom@aldergrovestar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergroveRotary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
$200,000 in donations help feed hungry Langley students

Just Posted

Displaying the cheque at the regular Thursday meeting to fill the backpacks are Aldergrove Rotary members Charlie Fox, Rob Robinson, Lara Petrie and Marilyn Froese, plus Christmas Tea committee member, Diane Fox. (Special to The Star)
$6,500 donated to the Aldergrove Starfish Backpack Program

Thank You for Caring Society raised funds at their annual Christmas Tea to help feed hungry students

Envision Financial has launched a contest of sorts, called Simple Generosity, that allows families to win upwards of $2,500 in the next few weeks. (Envision Financial/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Envision Financial giving away $1 million to help communities thrive

Simple Generosity program meant to celebrate and encourage local economic and individual resilience

Evacuee Paul Breda spoke with an Emergency Services volunteer at Willoughby Hall on Tuesday, April 20. Hundreds of people were waiting to see when they could return home after a massive fire near their residences. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Evacuees describe seeing ‘Armageddon’ as embers rained down on Langley homes

Langley Emergency Services is connecting with the evacuees at Willoughby Hall

Jen Kits was one of three Spartans athletes recognized Sunday night for her overall contributions to her sport and Trinity Western University. (Spartans/Special to Langley Advance Times)
WATCH: Langley runner among Trinity trio lauded

Athletes from Langley’s faith-based university honoured in Spartans annual awards night – online

A housing construction boom is underway across Canada, and Lanlgey is not being left out. (Langley Advance Times files)
Housing construction boom not unique to Langley

Huge numbers of houses are being built in Greater Vancouver and across Canada

FILE – NDP Leader John Horgan, right, and local candidate Mike Farnworth greet one another with an elbow bump during a campaign stop in Coquitlam, B.C., on Friday, September 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. won’t be using random individual road stops to enforce travel rules: Safety Minister

Minister Mike Farnworth says travel checks only being considered at major highway junctions, ferry ports

John Wekking, Merritt Road Report - Facebook Coquihalla Road Report
Wildfire sparks off Coquihalla in Merritt

The wildfire is located near the Dollarama off of Highway 5

Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)
Judge tosses lawsuit of B.C. COVID-denier who broke quarantine after Flat Earth conference

Mak Parhar accused gov, police of trespass, malfeasance, extortion, terrorism, kidnapping and fraud

Ambulance paramedic in full protective gear works outside Lion’s Gate Hospital, March 23, 2020. Hospitals are seeing record numbers of COVID-19 patients more than a year into the pandemic. (The Canadian Press)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate declines, 849 cases Tuesday

Up to 456 people now in hospital, 148 in intensive care

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Christy Clark, who was premier from 2011 to 2017, is the first of several present and past politicians to appear this month before the Cullen Commission, which is investigating the causes and impact of B.C.’s money-laundering problem over the past decade. (Darryl Dyck/Canadian Press)
Christy Clark says she first learned of money-laundering spike in 2015

The former B.C. premier testified Tuesday she was concerned the problem was ‘apparently at an all-time high’

Surrey RCMP reunited three stolen puppies with their mom. (RCMP handout)
Puppies stolen from South Surrey home located, reunited with mom

Surrey RCMP said they found the stolen puppies on April 16

An animal carrier full of bullet holes and containing a dead animal was found near Castlegar. Photo: Colleen Schwartz
Castlegar woman finds dead animal inside carrier riddled with bullet holes

The remains were discovered near Castlegar

A woman is vaccinated at a Maple Ridge clinic. (Black Press files)
Fraser Health providing priority AZ immunization for people 40+ in COVID hotspots

Six Surrey neighbourhoods, North Delta, PoCo, South Langley Township, and West Abbotsford targeted

Most Read