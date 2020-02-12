80,000 reasons to support the food bank

If you’ve ever relied on the help of a food bank to make ends meet, you’re not alone.

“In B.C., approximately 80,000 people every single month use one of our food banks, and one out of every three is a child,” says Laura Lansink, Executive Director of Food Banks B.C.

That need is province-wide, and is always evolving.

As economic or family circumstances change, for example, those who have been donors to their local food bank in the past may find themselves in need of its services for a time, Lansink says. Parents working multiple jobs may skip a meal so their child has school lunches; a senior may miss dinner to ensure their spouse has the medication or care they need … there is no typical person who turns to a food bank for help.

To meet that need, community food banks rely on the support of donors across the province.

“For every $1 our network receives in B.C., that’s the equivalent of providing three healthy meals,” Lansink says.

How to DONATE

Supporting your local food bank couldn’t be easier – donate in person or often online, or look for opportunities in your local grocery store. In addition to food collection, many also offer coupons at the checkout that provide direct, far-reaching impact.

“These coupons are amazing and our food banks love them – there’s no administration fee and the money goes right to the food bank,” Lansink says.

