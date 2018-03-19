A better night’s sleep for Langley elders

A frail elder in care at Langley Memorial Hospital’s long-term care facility is resting easier tonight on a state-of-the-art bed and mattress, thanks to a generous $10,000 donation from the Windsor Plywood Foundation.

“Beds play a critical role in medical care, especially in long-term care facilities. Yet most of the beds in our residential care facility are 25 years or older,” explains Gloria Iverson, clinical operations manager at Langley Memorial Hospital Residential Care Services.

“For residents who struggle with mobility these new beds can be lowered to help prevent falls and the mattresses provide maximum comfort, which is so important for the elderly whose skin is simply more fragile. These beds truly improve their quality of life.”

Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation issued a call for support from local businesses and individuals to help replace 44 out-of-date beds with modern models offering “smart technology” that keep patients safe and with special mattresses that help relieve pressure and wear on the skin thereby reducing the risk of infections caused by bedsores; a call Windsor Plywood Foundation jumped to answer.

“When we learned Langley Memorial Hospital had such a need for new beds we knew it would be a great fit with our mission,” says Cathy Brown, director of Windsor Plywood Foundation.

“We understand beds don’t just arrive on their own and we feel honoured to help improve the comfort and health of those in need.

“We want to create positive impact for the communities Windsor Plywood serves through our stores, and to give back to the communities that have given so much to us. We’re so pleased that we were able to support this campaign.”

“The staff and the family members of our residents are grateful that businesses, like Windsor Plywood, are stepping in to help fill this urgent need,” said Iverson. “This gift means a resident will rest comfortably.”