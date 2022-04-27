A bigger and better Aldergrove Fair is in the works

Week-long event will be first in-person version in three years

Brandon and Violet Guthrie attended the MacInnis farm drive-up version of the Aldergrove fair in August of 2021. (Langley Advance Times file)

The first in-person Aldergrove Fair since the pandemic will be bigger and better, running longer and spread out throughout the community.

Fair president Robin McIntosh revealed the fair plans to run a full week, from July 11 to 17, expanding from its historical three-day span, and holding community events throughout Aldergrove and Langley beginning Monday, July 11 leading up to the main fair, which runs from Friday to Sunday.

“We’ve already got Thursday nailed,” McIntosh told the Langley Advance Times.

Aldergrove Fair president Robin McIntosh, seen here providing running commentary during the Aldergrove Light Up Christmas parade, revealed plans for a bigger and better fair in July. (Langley Advance Times file)

“We’re adding in some wonderful twists,” he added, promising more will be revealed as the date draws closer.

Aldergrove Fair week represents a return to an in-person event after two years of the pandemic that saw one fair operate as a virtual event and another configured as a drive-up.

“Two years of reflection,” is how McIntosh viewed it.

“To think, ‘how can we make it better?’”

Interest has been high from prospective participants and sponsors, McIntosh reported.

“Calls have been flooding in – people are eager.”

READ ALSO: Aldergrove Fair goes back to its roots with agricultural exhibits, virtual shows in light of COVID-19

It’s theme this year is “Past and Future: We’re All Connected.”

“It’s a bit of a play on learning from our past so we can plan to build a better future once we realize we are all connected,” McIntosh said.

This year’s event will mark the fair’s 110th birthday.

As always, admission is by donation, “as we want everyone to be able to enjoy our summer festival.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ‘Drive-up’ version of Aldergrove Fair a hit

Traditional favourites, like the fast draw demonstrations, antique tractor pull, main stage music, and a Kidz Zone will be returning.

Among the new additions, three local breweries, Locality, Trading Post and Farm Country Brewing, will be on tap.

And, next to the main stage for music, dancing and other acts, there will be a second stage with a 10’x16’ LED video wall inside the Township of Langley’s Spirit Stage.

“We have a great team of businesses, sponsors and organizations to support this unique event of world class fun but also a strong set of volunteers and board of directors to make it happen,” McIntosh said.

“It takes a year of planning and work behind the scenes to make this event but it’s all worth it, and we are thrilled to be back.”

AldergroveCommunityLangley