A call for artists to decorate utility kiosks in Fort Langley

Anti-Graffiti applications to have themes of environment, inclusiveness and First Nations heritage

Langley Township has invited artists to submit designs for utility kiosk art wraps in Fort Langley.

A post to the municipal bid opportunities web page said the Township “is seeking to identify artists who have an interest, experience, expertise and ability to participate with the Township in the creation of art to be used in the wrapping of the identified utility boxes in Fort Langley.”

Five locations will showcase environmental themes, “bright, colourful depictions of our natural environment and/or local ecosystems,” one, located next to the Glover Road rainbow crosswalk, “will reflect a theme of inclusion, diversity and acceptance,” while five locations “will reflect the culture and heritage of the four local First Nations on whose traditional territory the Township was established,” with preference given to artists with ties to the four First Nations.

The deadline for submissions was Thursday, Aug, 26.

READ ALSO: Downtown utility boxes have new look

Wrapping of utility boxes is part of a growing trend across B.C. to cover bland or graffiti-scarred utility boxes – everything from street light electrical boxes at intersections to water pump stations – with images digitally printed on graffiti-resistant vinyl decals.

Those requesting wraps on BC Hydro boxes must apply for permission to wrap each pad-mounted transformer and sign a 10-year agreement for each installation. As part of the agreement, the requesting party pays for, maintains and owns the wrap (costing roughly $800 to $2,000 each), which must be installed by an established wrapping company of the party’s choice that has taken (or is willing to take) BC Hydro’s safety training.

READ ALSO: Underground, at last, in Fort Langley

In Chilliwack, a kiosk-wrapping program effectively cut graffiti vandalism significantly.

A staff report said there were no new incidents on 24 kiosks wrapped in “high graffiti target areas” in the 12 months since they were applied.

“This confirms that not only is a wrapped kiosk is more pleasing to the eye, but also that a wrapped kiosk is an effective a deterrent to graffiti vandals,” the report outlined.