A call for public-spirited volunteers from Langley City

Openings on board of variance, crime prevention, environmental and arts and culture task groups

Langley City is looking for a few good people to help guide the future direction of the community by serving on the board of variance, and the crime prevention, environmental and arts and culture task groups, which all have vacancies to fill.

Board of Variance has an opening for one person.

It is a five-member, independent body that primarily deals with requests from citizens for the relaxation of regulations for siting, size and dimensions of buildings where compliance with the City’s zoning bylaw would cause an undue hardship.

City Council is looking for one individual with an interest in serving a three-year term from 2021-2023.

Meetings are usually scheduled at 7 p.m. on the fourth Wednesday of the month on an ‘as needed’ basis.

Members are advised two weeks in advance of scheduled meetings.

Two people are being sought to fill vacancies on the City’s Crime Prevention Task Group.

Mandated to educate the public about crime prevention and the protection of property, the group creates messaging about crime prevention, promotes the importance of community connectedness, as well as educating business owners and residents about existing RCMP programs and sharing information about crime prevention with the greater public.

Meetings are generally the last Thursday of each month, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Environmental Task Group is seeking one person: it is mandated to prioritize, evaluate and develop a business case for the implementation of various environmental initiatives and programs that relate to the protection and enhancement of the environment.

The group usually meets on the second Thursday of the month from 7pm-9pm.

The City’s Arts & Culture Task Group is seeking one community member at large position to help create a number of new initiatives and programs related to promoting and encouraging arts and culture in the community.

The group usually meets on the third Tuesday of the month from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions on gathering and the current public health orders, all task group meetings are currently virtual and take place with a video conferencing application.

When meetings return to in-person and onsite, they will take place at Langley City Hall and applicants must have their own transportation to and from the meetings.

Application can be made online at: http://city.langley.bc.ca/committee-application-form or by mail to: Paula Kusack – Langley City Hall, 20399 Douglas Cres, Langley, BC V3A 4B3

Deadline is Monday, Jan. 11.

