A call for volunteers to help complete renovations to Aldergrove home of woman with cancer

Work on transforming Sydney Stenburg’s Aldergrove home has progressed to the point where new insulation and drywall will be going up this coming week.

Stenburg, 26, has an inoperable form of clival chordoma, a rare and malignant type of spinal cancer.

She and her husband Cam have been living in the unfinished basement of parents Ken and Corinna Wiebe’s Aldergrove home.

LifeApp, a Langley-based charity took on the task of remodelling the home as one of its “Live Love Well” projects.

Work began on Monday, Nov. 8, with the family moving out.

On Saturda, Nov. 27, Teresa Penner of Life App put a call out for volunteers to help with a variety of tasks this Sunday morning, Nov. 28, starting at 10 a.m.

The task list:

• Load scrap metal

• Load up garbage cart.

• Remove OSB board.

• Remove thin poly throughout basement

• Replace with existing insulation.

• Dump garbage cart.

• Clean under the deck and dispose of garbage.

• Remove drywall on dividing wall in basement.

• Bag all drywall, tape bags and take to dump.

• General site clean.

Anyone able to assist should contact: teresa.penner@lifeapp.ca or 604-825-2223

Volunteers have been working to transform an Aldergrove home for a woman with cancer. (LifeApp/Special to Langley Advance Times)

“Also needed over the next two weeks as we race to complete this project and bring Sydney home before Christmas are a number of professional and experienced trades people willing to volunteer their time,” Penner said.

Framers, finishing carpenters and landscapers are needed, and the project is still looking for supplies of lumber and landscape ties.

Penner praised the “amazing volunteers who have given of their time, skills, and experience; not to mention the many companies who have so generously supported this project, as well as those who have been helping us reach our GoFundMe goal of $75,000.”

The “Shower Sydney With Love” GoFundMe campaign has raised more than $30,000 so far.

“We still have a lot to be done before Christmas, but are so incredibly grateful to all who have participated so far.”

