A challenge to fellow donors drives up the final tally at hospital foundation golf fundraiser

152 golfers took part in the 18-hole 26th annual Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Tournament, presented by Pacific Breeze Holding Ltd., at Newlands Golf and Country Club, held on Aug. 11. (C.K. Wright Photography)

Fundraising to purchase a new ultrasound machine for Langley Memorial Hospital got a boost as a result of a friendly dare by a long-time supporter at the 26th annual Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation Charity Golf Tournament, presented by Pacific Breeze Holding Ltd.

Phil Jackman of Pacific Breeze, who has made substantial donations over the years, and served as chair of the fundraising campaign for the new LMH ER, told 152 participating golfers on the day of the 18-hole event at Newlands Golf and Country Club they had a chance to double their donation, through a $15,000 matching gift.

“I’m issuing a personal challenge to everyone at the golf tournament, or supporting the tournament, to give and give generously,” Jackman said.

“I’m doing this out of my love for this community and my commitment to local health care. Together, our donations can bring state-of-the-art technology to our local hospital. Together, we can develop a world-class care setting that honours our hard-working care team.”

It inspired several donors to step up, inclduing one anonymous contributor who matched Jackman’s donation with a $15,00 contribution of their own.

CIBC took the lead in the fundraising effort with a gift of $40,000.

Once all the donations were tallied, the August 11 tournament had raised more than $100,000 of a $175,000 goal to fund a new state-of-the-art ultrasound unit that will ensure radiologists can quickly diagnose and treat patients who come to Langley Memorial for urgent care.

Fundraising will continue and the new machine is expected to arrive in January.

That was a substantial increase from the 2021 tournament, when 154 golfers raised $85,000 to purchase a Jaundice Meter for the hospital’s maternity department.

To help fund the new ultrasound, visit lmhfoundation.com/donate.

B & B Contracting team had the best score with 14 under, while the Mega Putt contest was won by Dave Firby.

Men’s Long Drive was won by James Lisson, Women’s Long Drive by Diane McFarlane, Men’s Closest to the Pin by Bob Maddocks, Women’s Closest to the Pin Diane McFarlane.

Challenge the Champ was won by Doug Hanneson, and Chip-in-the-Bin was won by. Scott Farrell

The online 50/50 raffle take-home jackpot was $2,285 and the winner was Maureen McHugh.

Next year, the tournament will take place on Thursday, Aug. 10.