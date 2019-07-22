A tribute to George Michael was one of several ‘Legends’ to perform at McBurney plaza. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A chance to dance with a legend

Langley City Summer Series presented tributes to famous performers

It was a chance to dance with a legend, and a number of visitors did, during the free Legends show at McBurney Plaza in Langley City on Saturday.

The event featured tributes to Elvis, George Michael, Abba, and Tina Turner.

Every hour, a different impersonator took the stage.

People filled the plaza at 20518 Fraser Hwy. to sing along and dance with their favourite acts, who stayed around after performing to pose for pictures with delighted fans.

There was popcorn and face-painting as well.

It was the fifth year of the Summer Series at McBurney Plaza, which aims to draw people into the City core.

This year, based on feedback from attendees, events were running longer.

READ MORE: Langley City promises music, movies, and art this summer

Next up, free magic shows.

Saturday, August 10, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m, organizers are promising a unique and talented line up of award winning magicians ready to entertain you with live shows and close up, roving magic.

Expect magical balloon twisting, cotton candy, and more!

Main Stage Schedule

McBurney Plaza

11:00am-11:45am Paul Romhany (as Charlie Chaplin!)

12:00pm-12:45pm Jason Verners

1:00pm-1:45pm Travis Bernhardt

2:00pm-2:45pm Paul Romhany

The McBurney Plaza Summer Series is fully funded by the Downtown Langley Business Association and the City of Langley.

More photos can be viewed online.

Abba! (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Attendees had a chance to have their picture taken with performers. Elvis poses with two fans. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

