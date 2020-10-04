A donation of 8,000 masks and 100 bottles of hand sanitizer were received

The Taiwanese community has donated 8,000 masks and 100 bottles of hand sanitizer to the Langley Emergency Program.
Taipei Economic and Cultural Office’s director general Andy Chen presented the donation at an event held Friday, Sept.25, at the Emergency Operations Centre located in Langley Township’s firehall #6.
The donated personal protection equipment (PPEs) will be distributed to organizations who help citizens in need, including Meals on Wheels, Langley Community Services Society, Ishtar Transition Housing Society, Inclusion Langley, Lower Fraser Aboriginal Society, and others.
Last month, the South Korean county of Gapyeong donated 3,000 masks to Langley City and 5,000 to Langley Township. Again, those PPEs were distributed by the Langley Emergency Program.
