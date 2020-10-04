A donation of 8,000 masks and 100 bottles of hand sanitizer were received

In attendance for the presentation were Township of Langley Mayor Jack Froese (left), City of Langley Mayor Val van den Broek (centre), Township Councillor Steve Ferguson, City Councillors Paul Albrecht, Rudy Storteboom, and Gayle Martin, as well as Seoul Metropolitan Council Ambassador Michael Chang, Township fire chief Stephen Gamble, and Langley Emergency Program coordinator Ginger Sherlock. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

The Taiwanese community has donated 8,000 masks and 100 bottles of hand sanitizer to the Langley Emergency Program.

Taipei Economic and Cultural Office’s director general Andy Chen presented the donation at an event held Friday, Sept.25, at the Emergency Operations Centre located in Langley Township’s firehall #6.

The donated personal protection equipment (PPEs) will be distributed to organizations who help citizens in need, including Meals on Wheels, Langley Community Services Society, Ishtar Transition Housing Society, Inclusion Langley, Lower Fraser Aboriginal Society, and others.

Last month, the South Korean county of Gapyeong donated 3,000 masks to Langley City and 5,000 to Langley Township. Again, those PPEs were distributed by the Langley Emergency Program.

