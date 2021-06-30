VIDEO: A drive-through Canada Day, a day early, at Langley seniors centre

A day ahead of Canada Day, the Langley Seniors Resources Society centre held a drive-through celebration.

As cars pulled into the front parking lot of the centre at 20605 51b Ave., they were presented with Canada Day themed cupcakes with red and white icing and topped by a fondant red maple leaf.

As well, Ears Hearing was on hand to carry out free battery checks of hearing aids, and distribute information.

About 75 cupcakes were distributed during the hour-and-a-half long Wednesday afternoon event, lower than expected and something organizers suspected might be a holdover from the heat wave, even though temperatures were relatively cooler Wednesday.

Some visitors opted to park in the shady side of the parking lot and walk up for their cupcakes.

It was the latest in a series of outdoor events held at the centre since the pandemic forced a shutdown of indoor programming.

Langley Senior Resources Society Recreation Coordinator Linda Weatherly said activities have ranged from outdoor markets, to a classic car show and shine, free ice cream, barbecues and more.

“It’s a great way to reconnect with our seniors, who we’ve been missing,” Weatherly told the Langley Advance Times.

It was happening the day before Canada Day, because staff would not be available on the holiday.

Centre sous chef Matt Klar said usually, the centre holds a big barbecue event in advance of Canada Day, but that wasn’t possible.

“This is in lieu,” Klar commented.

On Tuesday, July 6, the centre will reopen to limited indoor activities at 9 a.m.

Weatherly described it as a “soft opening,” but suspected there will be a big turnout of seniors who have had to stay away for more than a year.

“They need to be back [and] we miss them,” Weatherly remarked.

More outdoor events are in the works, including a July 9 outdoor barbecue with an outdoor sale by the centre indoor tuck shop thrift store.

Langley Senior Resources Society is an independent, not-for-profit registered charity that has been providing health, recreational and food services to seniors and adults of all abilities since 1982.

