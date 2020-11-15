A good day to play in Langley

Kids, parents and grandparents took advantage of the sunny Sunday weather

Twin sisters Kalli (L) and Kylie Eccles tried out the merry-go-round at Brydon Park, located on the corner of 53 Avenue and 198 Street in Langley City, on Sunday Nov. 15 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Sunny weather brought children, parents and grandparents out to enjoy the day in Langley City.

At the Brydon Park children’s playground located at the corner of 53 Avenue and 198 Street, twin sisters Kalli and Kylie Eccles were climbing on the self-propelled merry-go-round while their parents slowly turned it.

The Brookswood siblings, a year-and-a-half old, were getting some outdoor play time in before the weather was supposed to turn, with showers beginning in the evening, and continuing through the week.

Kalli was the bold one, confidently hanging on to the cables, while sister Kylie was more hesitant, asking to be lifted off after a few turns.

Brydon Park children’s playground was rebuilt between December 2015 and February 2016, with play structures for children ages one to five, and five to 12, with swings suitable for each age range, a zipline, climbing features, slides and and the push-it-yourself merry-go-round.

The Park also has a paved play area for ball hockey and basketball an intermediate soccer field and a softball diamond.

An off-leash dog park, the fourth for Langley City, was recently opened next to the playground, becoming the fourth off-leash park to open in the City.

It reflects the latest thinking about dog play areas, with much of it covered by wood chips to help dogs keep their paws clean.

There is a double gate to make it easier to get in and out, with parking nearby.



