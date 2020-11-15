Twin sisters Kalli (L) and Kylie Eccles tried out the merry-go-round at Brydon Park, located on the corner of 53 Avenue and 198 Street in Langley City, on Sunday Nov. 15 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Twin sisters Kalli (L) and Kylie Eccles tried out the merry-go-round at Brydon Park, located on the corner of 53 Avenue and 198 Street in Langley City, on Sunday Nov. 15 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A good day to play in Langley

Kids, parents and grandparents took advantage of the sunny Sunday weather

Sunny weather brought children, parents and grandparents out to enjoy the day in Langley City.

At the Brydon Park children’s playground located at the corner of 53 Avenue and 198 Street, twin sisters Kalli and Kylie Eccles were climbing on the self-propelled merry-go-round while their parents slowly turned it.

The Brookswood siblings, a year-and-a-half old, were getting some outdoor play time in before the weather was supposed to turn, with showers beginning in the evening, and continuing through the week.

Kalli was the bold one, confidently hanging on to the cables, while sister Kylie was more hesitant, asking to be lifted off after a few turns.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: A new way to play in Langley City

Brydon Park children’s playground was rebuilt between December 2015 and February 2016, with play structures for children ages one to five, and five to 12, with swings suitable for each age range, a zipline, climbing features, slides and and the push-it-yourself merry-go-round.

The Park also has a paved play area for ball hockey and basketball an intermediate soccer field and a softball diamond.

READ MORE: VIDEO: Going to the dogs: Langley City opens a new off-leash park

An off-leash dog park, the fourth for Langley City, was recently opened next to the playground, becoming the fourth off-leash park to open in the City.

It reflects the latest thinking about dog play areas, with much of it covered by wood chips to help dogs keep their paws clean.

There is a double gate to make it easier to get in and out, with parking nearby.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Langley CityOutdoors and Recreation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Toy drive for kids in hospital more important in year of COVID-19, says Keian’s parents

Just Posted

Twin sisters Kalli (L) and Kylie Eccles tried out the merry-go-round at Brydon Park, located on the corner of 53 Avenue and 198 Street in Langley City, on Sunday Nov. 15 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
A good day to play in Langley

Kids, parents and grandparents took advantage of the sunny Sunday weather

One staff member and three residents at Jackman Manor in Aldergrove have tested positive for COVID-19, the FHA said (Black Press Media file)
COVID-19 cases reported at Aldergrove care facility

One staff member and three residents at Jackman Manor in Aldergrove have tested positive

Surrey teachers demonstrate what classrooms look like in their school district amid the COVID-19 pandemic in November 2020. (BCTF)
B.C. teachers’ union calls on Horgan to limit Fraser Health class sizes to 15 students

Three schools have temporarily shut down in Fraser Health due to COVID-19 outbreaks

Former Walnut Grove Gators and sisters Jessica (L) and Sophia Wisotzki (R) will be playing together again, SFU announced on Friday, Nov. 13. (file)
Sisters reunited: Walnut Grove Gator Sophia Wisotzki to play for SFU with sibling

Letter of intent signing announced by university

A collision involving a pickup truck and a car closed 200 Street near Willowbrook for more than an hour Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Crash closes 200 Street

No serious injuries reported in collision at 200 Street and Willowbrook Drive

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam provides an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. Canada’s top doctor is warning of the increasing pressure placed on hospitals as COVID-19 case counts rise in different parts of the country. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
VIDEO: Tam warns of increasing pressure on hospitals as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

There has been an average of more than 1,400 people in hospital each day in the past week

Dozens of COVID-19 cases have been linked to Platinum Athletic Club (7653 King Geroge Blvd.). (Platinum Athletic Club)
Surrey gym linked to 42 COVID-19 cases

Platinum Athletic Club says people attended club while waiting for COVID-19 test results

Current conditions on Hwy 97C. (DriveBC)
Update: Eastbound Hwy 97C traffic moving again

Incident reported at 8:44 p.m., Nov. 14. Next update 2 a.m.

Mission Institution. Kevin Mills / Mission City Record.
New cases linked to site of B.C.’s largest prison COVID-19 outbreak

New outbreak could be ‘recipe for disaster’ at Mission Institution, mother of inmate warns

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good
Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

The Gitanyow Huwilp Society is one of ten B.C. Indigenous groups receiving funding this fiscal year through the Government of Canada’s Nation Rebuilding Program. (Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs Office photo)
10 B.C. Indigenous groups get federal funding to rebuild their governance structure

Nation Rebuilding Program providing $2.6 million

The Delta Hospice Soceity operates the Irene Thomas Hospice in Ladner. (James Smith photo)
Court affirms order Delta Hospice Society accept memberships rejected in medically assisted dying controversy

No error in court’s finding the board acted contrary to its bylaws by denying applicants who support MAiD

The Tofino General Hospital has 10 in-patient beds and five stretchers. (Westerly file photo)
COVID-19: Tofino and Ucluelet kindly ask visitors from Lower Mainland to postpone trips, again

“We thank visitors from these regions for their continued support and understanding.”

Most Read