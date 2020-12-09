A good deal and a good deed offered by Tourism Langley

Gift box revenues will support local businesses and the Langley Christmas Bureau

A box stuffed with goodies that supports local businesses and also helps charity is being offered by Tourism Langley, which annoumnced the offer on Dec. 3, 2020 (Special to Langley Advance Times)

An opportunity to support local businesses, help charity and do most of your Christmas shopping in one fell swoop is being offered by Tourism Langley.

Called the Langley Fresh Gift Box, it features selection of products, all sourced from the Township, including:

BC Buzz Honey – Clover Honey

Cranberries Naturally – Traditional Cranberry Sauce

Elaine Brewer White – Custom Ornament

Fort Langley Candle Company – Hand Poured Candle

The Nations Creations Project – Wooden Coaster and Bookmark

Number 52 Studio + Gallery – Handmade Letterpress Gift Tags

The Preservatory – Fig and Walnut Wine Preserve

Republica Roasters Coffee – Christmas Blend

Tourism Langley – Growler and $10 gift card to a Township of Langley brewery

Tourism Langley – Pair of Tourism Langley Pop-Sockets and wine tote bag.

The cost of each box is $95, with $5 from every box going to the Langley Christmas Bureau. Tourism Langley will donate an additional $5 for every box sold.

Purchases can be made online: tourismlangley.square.site/product/langley-fresh-gift-box/3

Pick-up is available at the Tourism Langley office on the second floor of the new airport administration building at Unit 220 – 5385 216th Street, Langley.

