A good deal and a good deed offered by Tourism Langley

An opportunity to support local businesses, help charity and do most of your Christmas shopping in one fell swoop is being offered by Tourism Langley.
Called the Langley Fresh Gift Box, it features selection of products, all sourced from the Township, including:
BC Buzz Honey – Clover Honey
Cranberries Naturally – Traditional Cranberry Sauce
Elaine Brewer White – Custom Ornament
Fort Langley Candle Company – Hand Poured Candle
The Nations Creations Project – Wooden Coaster and Bookmark
READ ALSO: VIDEO: Tourism Langley launches #LangleyFresh campaign to encourage close-to-home visitors
Number 52 Studio + Gallery – Handmade Letterpress Gift Tags
The Preservatory – Fig and Walnut Wine Preserve
Republica Roasters Coffee – Christmas Blend
Tourism Langley – Growler and $10 gift card to a Township of Langley brewery
Tourism Langley – Pair of Tourism Langley Pop-Sockets and wine tote bag.
READ ALSO: Langley residents encouraged to be tourists in their own backyard
The cost of each box is $95, with $5 from every box going to the Langley Christmas Bureau. Tourism Langley will donate an additional $5 for every box sold.
Purchases can be made online: tourismlangley.square.site/product/langley-fresh-gift-box/3
Pick-up is available at the Tourism Langley office on the second floor of the new airport administration building at Unit 220 – 5385 216th Street, Langley.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter