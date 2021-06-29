A grad year like no other for Langley’s class of 2021

Langley’s Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a series of mini-ceremonies. Langley’s Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a series of mini-ceremonies. Langley’s Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a series of mini-ceremonies. Langley’s Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a series of mini-ceremonies. Langley’s Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a series of mini-ceremonies. Langley’s Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a series of mini-ceremonies. Langley’s Class of 2021 celebrated graduation with a series of mini-ceremonies.

For the class of 2021, graduating during a pandemic year was a different experience.

School Supt. Gord Stewart, called it an “unprecedented” year, the “most challenging” in the district’s history.

“This was not a grad year they expected,” Stewart commented.

Under health and safety guidelines shared by the Ministry of Education and Provincial Health Office, each student was able to walk in cap and gown to receive their diploma with a maximum of four family members in attendance, mini ceremonies that were recorded and shared with the entire grad class community.

Approximately 1,775 Langley School District students had smaller individual grad ceremonies.

“It was a unique format which we hope was meaningful to grads, their families, and the staff that supported them,” Stewart remarked.

“We are so proud of our students who have accomplished so much,” said Stewart, praising the grads for “their cooperation, effort, and positive mindset throughout the school year.”

Stewart also praised the people who put the mini grads together, saying organizing these educational milestone events requires a lot of hard work and time from staff and parent volunteers.

“Although the pandemic and the heat wave made it more challenging, the collaboration, care, and dedication demonstrated by everyone in our school community helped things run smoothly. Congratulations grads of 2021! We look forward to seeing you go off into your next phase of life.”

During grad week, which started on June 21, the City of Langley raised two ‘Congratulations Grads of 2021’ banners on Fraser Highway (one east of 200th Street, and the other west of the Langley Bypass at 209th Street).

The Township of Langley lit up Cole Harmony Bridge (200th Street at 68th Avenue) in green, one of the brand colours for the local district.

As well, the Langley Events Centre acknowledged grads with a message on its electronic sign board.