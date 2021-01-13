A Langley City contest where people pick their favorite charities raises more than $5,000

Winners of the “Shop Your Heart Out” contest put on by the Downtown Langley Business Association posed for a group photo in McBurney Plaza on Tuesday, Jan. 12 (Special to Langley Advance Times)

People are more conscious than ever of the need to help others during the current pandemic, Teri James, executive director of the Downtown Langley Business Association (DLBA), has noticed.

“If you add a charitable component, people come out in droves” James told the Langley Advance Times.

On Tuesday, Jan. 12, there was ample evidence of that in McBurney Plaza, where winners of the Shop Your Heart Out Contest organized by the DLBA gathered for a photo, a group that included both shoppers and several local charities who received $5,100 in donations.

People who shopped in downtown Langley were eligible to win one of three grand prizes worth $1,000 in Downtown Dollars and select a charity to benefit as well.

In addition, local businesses donated funds to the two most popular Langley charities as nominated by an email vote.

More than 500 votes were received, with 36 participating businesses contributing $100 apiece towards the cause.

Langley Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and the Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program, the two charities with the most votes, each received $1,800.

Three other charities received $500 each: Critter Care Wildlife Society, Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) and the Langley Community Services Society (LCSS).

Those donations were directly funded by the DLBA and recipients were chosen by business customers including Ciara Langis, who shopped at the Phoenix Rising Metaphysical Emporium and chose Critter Care, Katie Bulhoes, who dined at Dal’s Poke and chose LAPS, and Catherine Kennedy, a customer of Shoes of Europe who chose LCSS.

Those three customers each won $1,000 in downtown dollars that can be spent like cash at participating retailers, restaurants and services.

“It’s like a cool circle of giving,” James enthused.

Jens and Goldie Lundbek of Phoenix Rising Metaphysical Emporium, Brandon Dean from Critter Care Wildlife Society, Jennifer Schroeder from LAPS, Mary Tanielian and Sanjeev Nand from LCSS and Jenna Kissell from the Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program were on hand for the Tuesday presentation.



