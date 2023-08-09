A Langley company is looking for someone in need of a free heating or cooling system

Nominations for Gandy Installations ‘Feel The Love Initiative’ will be accepted until Aug. 31.

Last year, a crew from Langley’s Gandy Installations showed up at an Abbotsford home and installed a state-of-the-art central cooling system free of charge as part of their “Feel the Love” initiative. (file)

Langley’s Gandy Installation ‘Feel the love’ initiative with the Lennox heating and cooling company is once again looking for someone in need of a new heating system.

Gandy marketing manager Shannon Gandy said they will be accepting nominations until the end of August.

“The Feel The Love program is here to lend a helping hand to people in our community who have lost their job, are struggling veterans, disabled, ill, elderly, were adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, or on a limited income,” Gandy explained.

“Although someone in this position may own a home, they cannot always afford to replace old HVAC equipment.”

Through the Feel The Love program, Lennox donates free, high-efficiency, HVAC equipment, installed for free.

Since the program began in 2009, it’s installed more than 2,000 furnaces for families throughout the U.S. and Canada.

In 2018, the first time Gandy had a nominee accepted by the Lennox Feel the Love committee, the beneficiary was an Aldergrove pensioner named Sam, who’d been getting by with electric space heaters after his furnace packed it in several years previously.

READ ALSO: Aldergrove pensioner ‘Feels the Love’

In 2021, Gandy replaced a non-functioning furnace for a Langley family of four.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: ‘Feel The Love’ initiative comes to the aid of Langley family left without heat

And last year, Gandy helped an Abbotsford granddaughter obtain a much-needed cooling system for her grandmother’s house:

READ ALSO: VIDEO: An Abbotsford grandmother didn’t know she’d been entered for a free cooling system. Then her phone rang.

Nominations can be made online at https://gandyinstallations.net/feel-the-love-2023/

The install will take place Oct 14.

Gandy Installations is a family-operated Langley-based business started by Charlie Gandy and Ken Atwell in 1957.

Charlie’s son Chuck is the current owner-operator, and his grandson Taylor is general manager.

charityLangley