A Langley veteran celebrates turning 100

Marjorie Mazerall is featured on a Remembrance Day banner every year in Langley

Long-time Langley resident Marjorie Mazerall celebrated her 100th birthday with some cake on Feb. 28 and some friends at the Langley Senior Resources Society Adult Day Program.

A mother, grandmother and great-grand-mother, Mazerall is a veteran who served three years in the military, all of it in Canada.

“She said someone had to stay home and look after the boys,” her daughter Brenda recalled.

An image of Mazerall, a lifetime member of the Royal Canadian Legion Aldergrove Branch, is featured on a Remembrance Day banner every year in Langley.

Marjorie Mazerall celebrated her 100th birthday on Feb. 26. The long-time Langley resident is a veteran, whose image was chosen for a Remembrance Day banner. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A native of Kentville, Nova Scotia, Mazerall met Brenda’s father, shortly after she finished her military service. He was a member of the merchant marine at the time.

Brenda, the middle child of Mazerall’s three children and the only girl, described growing up with her sociable, outgoing mother.

“She was fun,” Brenda told the Langley Advance Times

“She’d talk to anybody. She always had a little joke.”

When she was younger, Mazerall enjoyed clog dancing and country music. Hank Williams was a favourite, one she still enjoys listening to, Brenda recounted.

Her mother’s fried chicken was a special family treat, usually with home-made chips, Brenda recalled, and so were her bread and pie recipes.

Mazerall was a familiar face at the Penny Pinchers thrift store in Langley City, where she volunteered for more than 25 years.

She has been a Langley resident more than 65 years, and currently lives with Brenda in Murrayville.

