Cultural presenter and artist Carman McKay unveiled the new logo he designed for James Hill Elementary on its 25th anniversary. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Cultural presenter and artist Carman McKay unveiled the new logo he designed for James Hill Elementary on its 25th anniversary. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

A new look and a new name for James Hill Elementary school teams in Langley.

Seawolves name and logo crafted as part of ‘truth and reconciliation’ journey

Students and staff at James Hill Elementary will now be calling themselves the Seawolves.

The Murrayville school celebrated its 25th anniversary with the unveiling of a new school logo on Friday, June 11.

The former logo, a knight, has been representing the school since the mid-90s.

This change in branding to a seawolf, which is depicted by a wolf inside of an orca, is part of the school’s “Truth and Reconciliation” journey that started five years ago, under the guidance of one of the District’s Aboriginal program cultural presenters, Carman Mackay.

READ ALSO: Call them Thunderbirds: Langley Secondary School changes team name from Saints

Lynn Fairley, principal of James Hill Elementary, said McKay “has guided our James Hill journey and our entire staff through years of discovering and aligning us to come together to create a collective vision.”

“Our animals represent connection, protection, and family,” Fairley explained.

“We travel as a pack, staying together, and support each other as a community. Our animals are loyal to family protectors and connect the land and sea by coming together. Our rebranding is of a storyteller who holds the records of history and represents a gateway of a new destiny.

Before unveiling the seawolf logo, McKay talked about the importance of belonging and family within the school community.

“We don’t need to be blood related to feel like we belong,” McKay commented.

“I appreciate that very sentiment. I know I’m not blood related to you, but I do appreciate you and your presence in my life like family. You have heard about Residential school ideas. There’s reasons why the creation of family is important and to maintain this idea,” said McKay who created the design.

“I was asked as a contemporary artist to look towards what James Hill feels like, and what James Hill represents. And for me, you are my family. The seawolf hunts and lives as a pack. All of us hunting and living as a pack in some shape or form,” he added.

READ ALSO: Superintendent notes restart plan doesn’t change Langley school operations

The ceremony began with a traditional welcome, reflective video messages from past administrators, and the opening of an historic time capsule buried in the school’s wall.

“Our rebranding has been about reflecting on our 25-year past, bringing us into the present on our Reconciliation journey, and recognizing and moving from the past forward into the future,” added Fairley to close the presentation.

Have a story tip? Email: editor@mapleridgenews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

First NationsLangleyLangley School District

Previous story
‘Shredathon’ raises $1200 for Aldergrove Fair Society

Just Posted

Cultural presenter and artist Carman McKay unveiled the new logo he designed for James Hill Elementary on its 25th anniversary. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
A new look and a new name for James Hill Elementary school teams in Langley.

Seawolves name and logo crafted as part of ‘truth and reconciliation’ journey

All Ecclestone (centre) drove in from South Surrey to dispose of 50 years’ worth of tax returns at the annual shredathon fundraiser operated by the Aldergrove Fair Society at the Legion branch on Fraser Highway on Saturday, June 13. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
‘Shredathon’ raises $1200 for Aldergrove Fair Society

Amount was better than expected

According to Langley’s Larry Worledge, Brydon Park is a hidden gem in downtown Langley City. It offers a short walking trail, and is home to many birds and even turtles, like this on spotted sunbathing on a log in the lagoon. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
SHARE: Sun worshipping in Brydon Lagoon

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

Aldergrove Business Association member Karen Long shops at the Aldergrove Save-On-Foods in May as part of a shop local challenge. (File photo)
Save-On-Foods annual campaign for Langley food bank starts Thursday

50 per cent of net proceeds from Western Family brand to be donated

Hearts for Hospice fundraiser happens Sunday, June 20, 2021 at Fort Langley Community Hall from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Langley Hospice/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Sunday: Hearts for Hospice fundraiser at Fort Langley Community Hall

Society is hosting event in support of new 15-bed residence project

People line up to get their COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination centre, Thursday, June 10, 2021 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Vaccines, low COVID case counts increase Father’s Day hope, but risk is still there

Expert says people will have to do their own risk calculus before popping in on Papa

The Calgary skyline is seen on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
2 deaths from COVID-19 Delta variant in Alberta, 1 patient was fully immunized

Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services says the two patients, a man and a woman likely acquired the virus in the hospital

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and Attorney General David Eby attend opening of the first government-run B.C. Cannabis Store, Kamloops, Oct. 19, 2018. (B.C. government)
B.C. government to allow home cannabis delivery starting July 15

Added convenience expected to persuade buyers to ‘go legal’

The first suspension bridge is the tallest in Canada, with a second suspension bridge just below it. The two are connected by a trail that’s just over 1 km. (Claire Palmer photo)
PHOTOS: The highest suspension bridges in Canada just opened in B.C.

The Skybridge in Golden allows visitors to take in views standing at 130 and 80 metres

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

BC Green Party leader and Cowichan Valley MLA Sonia Furstenau introduced a petition to the provincial legislature on Thursday calling for the end of old-growth logging in the province. (File photo)
BC Green leader Furstenau introduces old-growth logging petition

Party calls for the end of old-growth logging as protests in Fairy Creek continue

B.C. Premier John Horgan leaves his office for a news conference in the legislature rose garden, June 3, 2020. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. premier roasted for office budget, taxing COVID-19 benefits

Youth addiction law that triggered election hasn’t appeared

A vial containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a vaccination site in Marcq en Baroeul, outside Lille, northern France, Saturday, March 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Michel Spingler
mRNA vaccines ‘preferred’ for all Canadians, including as 2nd dose after AstraZeneca: NACI

New recommendations prioritizes Pfizer, Moderna in almost all cases

Homicide investigators say the disappearance of a 33-year-old Burnaby man is linked to ongoing gang warfare in the Lower Mainland. (IHIT)
Disappearance of Burnaby man no accident, foul play suspected: IHIT

Parminder Paul Rai, 33, is known to police for his connection to drug and gang activity, says Sgt. Frank Jang

Most Read