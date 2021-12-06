A quiet photo with Santa at Langley shopping centre

Sensory-friendly sessions for kids who can be overwhelmed by Christmas sights and sounds

Four-year-old Miya from Willowbrook posed with Santa at Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Sunday, Dec. 5, part of a sensory-friendly photo session for kids who can get overwhelmed by the sounds and sights of Christmas. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

On Sunday, Dec. 5, Susan Paige from Cloverdale arrived at the Willowbrook Shopping Centre in Langley when most of the stores were closed, to have a picture of her 15-year-old son Jacob taken with a soft-spoken Santa while things were quiet.

It was a special sensory-adapted photo session for kids who can be overwhelmed by the sights and sounds of Christmas.

Jacob from Cloverdale, 15, posed with Santa at Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Sunday, Dec. 5, a sensory-friendly photo session for kids who can be overwhelmed by the sounds and sights of Christmas.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Scheduled at Santa’s Cottage before the Langley shopping centre opens, families experience a quieter ambiance, with fewer shoppers.

“There’s less chaos in the mall,” Paige told the Langley Advance Times, “which can be a little overwhelming” for Jacob, who also has difficulty standing for too long in lineups.

“We do enjoy the sensory-friendly (event),” Paige remarked.

Another parent was explaining that it wasn’t the noise, but having to wait in line that bothered his autistic son.

“He’s like any other kid, only times a million,” the dad remarked.

“He gets overwhelmed.”

Siblings Elizabeth, Nigel and Calvin, from Walnut Grove, posed with Santa at Willowbrook Shopping Centre on Sunday, Dec. 5, a sensory-friendly photo session for kids who can get overwhelmed by the sounds and sights of Christmas.(Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

The next sensory friendly photo sessions were set for Sunday, Dec. 12. starting at 10 a.m. before the centre opens at 11 a.m.

While reservations are fully booked, Willowbrook said parents can come by early and leave their name at Santa’s cottage, and they will be texted when an opening comes up between sessions.

All individuals 12 and above will be required to show a vaccine passport or proof of vaccination in order to visit Santa. Children aged five and above are required to wear masks for their visit.

More information can be found online at www.shopwillowbrook.com/willowwonderland/.

In B.C., one in 51 children age six to 18 have been identified as having Autism Spectrum Disorder, which is four to five times more common in boys than girls.

In addition to those with autism, people with Sensory Processing Disorder, concussions, anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and ADHD can also be affected by lights and noise.

