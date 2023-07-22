A taste of home for Team Ukraine, courtesy of Aldergrove perogie maker

Veronica Cave, owner of Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies in Aldergrove, donated 60 dozen perogies to Team Ukraine Night at the 2023 Canada Cup fastpitch tournament at Softball City in Surrey on Tuesday, July 11. (Special to Black Press Media)

Veronica Cave won’t soon forget her conversations with members of Team Ukraine at the Canada Cup fastpitch tournament, who described what their life was like in a country under siege.

“The conversation that does stick is the coach that lived in an apartment, about 16 floors up,” recalled Cave, owner of Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies in Aldergrove.

“They have to go below into a safe zone because of the bombing,” Cave said.

“Some of the girls that were playing baseball, their baseball diamond has now a big crater in it. It’s pretty tough when you can’t practice, when you don’t have a proper field.”

Veronica Cave, owner of Veronica’s Gourmet Perogies in Aldergrove, and Langley RCMP Cst. Dennis Bell attended Team Ukraine Night at the 2023 Canada Cup fastpitch tournament at Softball City in Surrey on Tuesday, July 11. Her Aldergrove business donated 60 dozen perogies to the event. (Special to Black Press Media)

Cave donated 60 dozen perogies to Team Ukraine Night at the 2023 Canada Cup fastpitch tournament at Softball City in Surrey on Tuesday, July 11.

The Ukraine players seemed to love the perogies, which went “pretty quick,” she said.

“I think they were very excited to see that,” Cave told Black Press Media.

“I’m not sure what kind of Canadian food they actually had here, but a little taste of home comfort was definitely fun for them. Especially knowing another Ukrainian had made them.”

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Perogy fundraiser for Ukraine raised more than $5,000 in Aldergrove

Cave said she was tipped about the team by a “very loyal customer” who suggested she get in touch with Canada Cup organizers.

”So I contacted the organizer and said ‘hey, is there anything I can do? “What can we do to network or collaborate?”

She provided the perogies to the event caterers, who cooked them up for the Tuesday event.

”I was invited to see the them play the baseball, and meet the girls, and meet the coaches,” Cave said.

“We’ve got to remember this war is still continuing,” Cave added.

“It hasn’t stopped. I don’t know when it’s going to go away, but I wish it would stop because it’s definitely touching a lot of lives.”

As well, Langley RCMP Cst. Dennis Bell, who worked with Cave to put together a fundraising dinner for Ukraine shortly after the Russian invasion began, attended the Team Ukraine night in full red serge, with permission from his superiors, Cave said.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Dinner for Ukraine, served by RCMP and fire officers, nets $10,000 for relief

Team Ukraine won their first two games before losing to Portland’s team Bridgeball Softball in the playoff round.

The Ukrainian women’s junior softball team was able to participate in the 2023 Canada Cup after organizers raised $60,000 to help pay their way over.

A fundraising drive hit it’s target in just over a week with contributions from the City of Surrey, more than 500 individuals and local businesses.

READ ALSO: Team Ukraine coming to Canada Cup as B.C. residents, businesses, raise $60K

Running from July 7-16 at Softball City in Surrey the event attracted more than 1,500 elite athletes, including the Canadian National team.

AldergroveLangleyUkraine