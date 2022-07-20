A ‘very respectable’ turnout of 12,000 for Aldergrove Fair Days

Four-day event marked a return to in-person fair after two years of pandemic restrictions

Square dancers convinced visitors to try a few steps on Sunday (Dan Ferguson/Langle Advance Times) at the Aldergrove fair on Sunday, July 17 (Dan Ferguson/Langleu Advance Times)

On Tuesday, July 19, a tired but happy Aldergrove Fair president Robin McIntosh was preparing to head back to the fair site at Aldergrove Athletic Park for the final day of cleanup.

It was the first in-person version of the fair since the pandemic, and it drew an estimated 12,000 people over four days

“Very respectable,” is how McIntosh described it.

The biggest attendance was on the longest day, Saturday, with 8,000 passing through the entrance between 9 a.m. and 10:30 p.m

McIntosh was encouraged by the “consistent” flow of people visiting the fair, which kept it active throughout each day.

While it will be a few more days before the financial tally is complete, McIntosh was expecting good news.

“I think we did very well,” he told the Langley Advance Times.

“The people [who attended] were very generous.”

Max White, 7, from Aldergrove, tried out the bungee jump at the Aldergrove Fair on Sunday, July 17. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

A review of the four-day format of the fair may result in some minor adjustments, possibly to the Friday schedule, McIntosh anticipated.

He expects it will run four days again next year, with lead-up events in the days leading up to the fair.

The way the park was configured for the event is unlikely to change, he indicated.

“The layout was pretty well perfect,” McIntosh remarked.

All the traditional attractions returned, including the antique tractor pull, fast draw competition, dog agility demonstration, antique engines, military vehicles, live music, food trucks and more.

Antique tractors, including small lawn tractors, demonstrated proper weight-pulling technique for onlookers at the Aldergrove fair on Sunday, July 17 (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Fireworks planned for for the end of Saturday night’s fair had to be cancelled due to fire restrictions, but they were replaced with a visual display at the 12 by 20 foot video display screen next to the main stage, with biodegradable confetti.

There was also a play area for kids that included a bungee jumping attraction and various inflatable bouncy castles, including one with a Star Wars Millennium Falcon theme that included R2D2 and C3PO.

