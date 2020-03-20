A worldwide pandemic can’t stop this non-profit from serving Langley

Langley Meals on Wheels is still making deliveries during the COVID-19 outbreak. The non-profit received an influx in interested volunteers in recent days. (Langley Meals on Wheels/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Even a worldwide pandemic can’t stop this Langley non-profit that has been serving the community for more than 40 years.

Langley Meals on Wheels actually received an influx of volunteer applications in recent days from those hoping to lend a hand, said Shannon Woykin, executive director of the local non-profit.

READ MORE: Locally-owned restaurants fighting to stay afloat in face of COVID-19

“It was so shocking… our volunteers are seniors, and to have that outpouring from the community it was just humbling,” she said.

Since the COVID-19 outbreak the organizations has changed the way they complete deliveries.

“We went to a no contact delivery… we are hanging [the bag] on the door, knocking on the door, stepping back six feet, waiting for the client to come to the door… and then having a brief conversation with them so we know they are all okay and everything,” Woykin explained.

Despite the unnecessary hoarding happening at grocery stores, Woykin said there is no interruption to the supply chain but they are being mindful of how things are distributed.

READ MORE: Costco bans return of hoarded items, including toilet paper

“We’re trying to make sure we are balancing it so that every client has the same opportunity, get the same amount of frozen food plus the daily hot meals,” she said.

But what is running low on supply is sanitizer.

Woykin said she assembled emergency kits for volunteers but ran out of sanitizer and instead is using Lysol wipes.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Charity and DonationsCoronavirus