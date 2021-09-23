A year and half long commitment, Langley girl, 7, donates hair to cancer patients

Seven-year-old Averie Janzen donated 12 inches of her hair to make wigs for cancer patients. It took the Langley girl a year and a half to grow it out. (Linda Colpitts/Special to Langley Advance Times) Seven-year-old Averie Janzen donated 12 inches of her hair to make wigs for cancer patients. It took the Langley girl a year and a half to grow it out. (Linda Colpitts/Special to Langley Advance Times) Seven-year-old Averie Janzen donated 12 inches of her hair to make wigs for cancer patients. It took the Langley girl a year and a half to grow it out. (Linda Colpitts/Special to Langley Advance Times) Seven-year-old Averie Janzen donated 12 inches of her hair to make wigs for cancer patients. It took the Langley girl a year and a half to grow it out. (Linda Colpitts/Special to Langley Advance Times) Seven-year-old Averie Janzen donated 12 inches of her hair to make wigs for cancer patients. It took the Langley girl a year and a half to grow it out. (Linda Colpitts/Special to Langley Advance Times)

It drew an emotional response from Grandma and Mom when seven-year-old Averie Janzen jumped up into the chair at the salon to have 12 inches of her hair cut.

For many the experience of going to a hair dresser is a routine experience, but for Averie she hadn’t been for a year and a half – but it was all a part of Averie’s commitment.

“Her and her mom, were talking about one of the relatives that had cancer, and I guess the conversation came up that some people lose their hair when they have cancer,” said grandma Linda Colpitts.

“I decided I wanted to donate my hair for wigs,” Averie responded in after grandma.

Cancer treatments can cause hair loss and changes in the way you look and feel. Visit https://t.co/xCoLbvdSgg for information, resources and advice on what you can do for yourself. pic.twitter.com/wyoteaKjFC — BC Cancer (@BCCancer) September 18, 2021

So for a year and a half the Fine Arts Elementary student dedicated to growing out her hair to donate to cancer patients.

“It was kind of hard to manage,” Averie recalled.

“She had [her hair] up quite a bit because it was almost to her waist,” Colpitts added.

When the time came on Aug. 19 to cut it, Averie was ready. Colpitts recalls her granddaughter “chatting up” the stylist, while she and Mom had a much different response.

“We were both emotional watching her because, it was such a selfless act and for all the right reasons,” Colpitts said. “I was overwhelmed actually. I’m very, very proud of her and her hair was beautiful.”

Averie wasn’t emotional during the haircut, but she did feel different afterwards.

“I felt very proud of myself,” she said. “I felt like my hair was lighter.”

After having her long locks trimmed the family packaged the hair and sent it off in the mail so it can be made into wigs for cancer patients who lose their hair during treatment.

“I want to do it again,” Averie said about donating her hair.

