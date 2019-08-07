The Abbotsford International Airshow runs Aug. 9 to 11 at the Abbotsford International Airport. (Abbotsford News file photo)

Abbotsford Airshow features Snowbirds, Thunderbirds and more

57th annual event runs Aug. 9 to 11 at Abbotsford Airport

It will be “Thunder Over the Valley” this weekend as the 57th annual Abbotsford International Airshow comes to town.

The show runs Friday to Sunday at Abbotsford International Airport.

The event kicks off with the Friday Twilight Show from 3 to 10:30 p.m. featuring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the CF-18 Hornet Twilight Demo, and a fireworks finale.

After sunset, several hot air balloons will become giant colourful lanterns across the airshow grounds.

Saturday and Sunday are full-day shows, with flying events, attractions, exhibits and attractions from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

More than 40 food trucks and vendors will be on hand serving everything from classic festival fare to ethnic cuisine.

Featured performances include the USAF Thunderbirds, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the US Navy Tailhook Legacy Flight, the Canadian Forces Skyhawks Parachute Demonstration Team, and demos from RCAF CC-177 Globemaster III and Canadian Forces Search and Rescue.

On-ground attractions include the McDonald’s Kidzone, Science World on the Road, STEM exhibits, the Air Canada Autograph Booth, and Precision Exotics Autocross.

Visit abbotsfordairshow.com for more information.

BC Transit is providing a special shuttle to and from the airshow.

The Airshow Shuttle leaves from Bourquin Exchange downtown and travels on South Fraser Way to Highstreet Mall, with stops at Old Yale and Clearbrook, and Townline and Old Yale.

From Highstreet, it travels down Mt. Lehman to the Abbotsford Airport without stopping. Drop-off and pick-up take place on Threshold Drive at the campground.

On Friday, the first shuttle leaves from town at 3:05 p.m., with the last trip leaving the airport at 10:45 p.m.

On both Saturday and Sunday, the first shuttle from downtown leaves at 9:35 a.m., and the last trip leaves the airport at 6:05 p.m.

Route 66 Fraser Valley Express (FVX) will connect to the Airshow Shuttle at Highstreet Mall. Regular fares will apply.

Visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley for more details.

