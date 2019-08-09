Aircraft began arriving in Abbotsford earlier this week in preparation for the Abbotsford Airshow, which runs Friday to Sunday. (PHOTO: Patrick Penner/Abbotsford News)

Abbotsford Airshow takes off for 57th annual event

Event opens Friday with Twilight Show and continues all weekend

The 57th annual Abbotsford International Airshow starts today (Friday) and continues througout the weekend at Abbotsford International Airport.

The event kicks off with the Friday Twilight Show from 3 to 10:30 p.m. featuring the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the CF-18 Hornet Twilight Demo, and a fireworks finale.

After sunset, several hot air balloons will become giant colourful lanterns across the airshow grounds.

Saturday and Sunday are full-day shows, with flying events, exhibits and attractions from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The Saturday and Sunday shows will be headlined by the USAF Thunderbirds.

More than 40 food trucks and vendors will be on hand serving everything from classic festival fare to ethnic cuisine.

In addition to the Thunderbirds, other featured performances include the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, the US Navy Tailhook Legacy Flight, the Canadian Forces Skyhawks Parachute Demonstration Team, and demos from RCAF CC-177 Globemaster III and Canadian Forces Search and Rescue.

On-ground attractions include the McDonald’s Kidzone, Science World on the Road, STEM exhibits, the Air Canada Autograph Booth, and Precision Exotics Autocross. Visit abbotsfordairshow.com for more information.

BC Transit is providing a special shuttle to and from the airshow.

The Airshow Shuttle leaves from Bourquin Exchange downtown and travels on South Fraser Way to Highstreet Mall, with stops at Old Yale and Clearbrook, and Townline and Old Yale.

From Highstreet, it travels down Mt. Lehman to the Abbotsford Airport without stopping. Drop-off and pick-up take place on Threshold Drive at the campground.

On Friday, the first shuttle leaves from town at 3:05 p.m., with the last trip leaving the airport at 10:45 p.m. On both Saturday and Sunday, the first shuttle from downtown leaves at 9:35 a.m., and the last trip leaves the airport at 6:05 p.m.

Fraser Valley Express (FVX) will connect to the Airshow Shuttle at Highstreet Mall. Visit bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley for more details.

