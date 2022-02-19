Abbotsford dog rescued by Langley animal shelter looking for furever family

Winnie was in rough condition at the time of rescue, and no one has come forward to claim her

Winnie was in rough condition when she was rescued. She was balding, had bleeding skin and looked like she had just puppies. After receiving veterinary care by Langley Animal Protection Society, she is healthy and fit enough to find a new home. (Special to Langley Advance Times)

An Abbotsford furry friend displaced during the flood found shelter in Langley.

When Winnie came through the doors of Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) on Nov. 23 2021, she was in rough condition. She was balding, had bleeding skin and looked like she had just puppies.

From the first interaction, the staff at the animal protection society knew that she was “incredibly sweet and loving.”

Winnie now is healthy and active enough to find a permanent home and a new family, said Sarah Jones, executive director at Langley Animal Protection Society.

The local animal shelter had to bring Winnie to Langley as she needed urgent care and Abbotsford shelters were “seriously impacted” by the floods because their supplies were cut-off.

Jones added that LAPS could reunite all the flood-affected animals that came into care except Winnie. After no owner reported Winnie missing nor called the society looking for her at any of their shelters, she was put up for adoption.

Jones said that for many who were not directly impacted by the floods, life continued.

“But the impacts of the floods are ongoing, and people and animals are still struggling,” she added.

Mission-based Cat Therapy and Rescue Society transported 14 cats to Langley from the Merritt area. These cats displaced during the floods were initially in care at a rescue shelter in Merritt. However, the facility soon reached capacity due to the lack of resources in the community due to all of the natural disasters that occurred.

RELATED: Langley dog licence discount ends Feb. 1

Working with other rescues in need, Langley’s shelter provided a “safe haven” to the cats from Merritt.

Jones said that her team has and will continue to arrange food and pet supplies to community hubs in Fraser Valley that help animals. Additionally, the society plans to open a free microchip clinic for low-income residents of Langley and pet guardians impacted by the floods.

The non-profit organization has funding available to help those impacted by floods and seek emergency veterinary care.

READ MORE: Pandemic pets: LAPS adoptions are forever

In addition to crisis response, LAPS has included multiple other programs to support animals.

Through its free emergency boarding campaign, LAPS is onboarding many stray and abandoned animals found on the Abbotsford side of the flooding and blocked roads.

The society is distributing supplies to vulnerable owners in communities from Abbotsford to Merritt through the ‘pet food and supplies’ programs.

One of its fundraisers has reached well over $30,000. The money raised will help low-income families receive the veterinary care they need.

Jones said that the society’s flood response would not be possible without communities supporting shelter initiatives.

“As part of our LAPS community, we thank you for partnering with us to make sure all animals thrive with emotional, physical and psychological safety,” she said.

The local animal care society is located at 26220 56th Ave. For more information, people can email at info@lapsbc.ca or go to its website lapsbc.ca.

.