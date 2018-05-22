Abbotsford school district chosen to host 2019 Canadian student leadership conference

More than 1,000 participants from across the country expected to attend

The BC Student Leadership Conference was held at Yale Secondary in Abbotsford in 2015. The Abbotsford school district now been selected to host the national version of the event, taking place in September 2019. (Abbotsford News file photo)

The Abbotsford school district has announced that it has been chosen to host the Canadian Student Leadership Conference from Sept. 24 to 28, 2019.

The five-day conference will bring together more than 1,000 student leaders from across Canada who participate in workshops, hear from keynote speakers and provide community service.

The conference began in 1985 in Yorkton, Sask. with the goal of bringing together some of Canada’s young leaders to work together and bring back positive change to their schools and communities.

A team of teachers, students and volunteers from the community have already been busy planning this conference for over a year.

Co-chair Doug Primrose, who has been to 10 Canadian Student Leadership Conferences, said the students he has brought to the conference over the years have all said how it was life-changing.

“They come back so inspired and wanting to make positive change and the energy they come back with is infectious to everyone else,” he said.

So far more than 50 secondary students from across the district are on the steering committee.

Grade 10 Yale Secondary student Claire McLean said she is “looking forward to being a leader at the conference and working with other leaders from all over Canada.”

The conference committee will be looking for help from the community to billet the students in homes during the entire conference.

“The billeting experience has been great for the students at the conference and the host families as they get to really get to know people from a different part of Canada,” Primrose said.

The committee will also be looking for sponsors that are willing to come on board with support. Those wanting to take part are asked to contact primrose@studentleadership.ca.