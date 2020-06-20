Fort Langley resident Tammy Rosin had to take two months off because of COVID, time she spent learning everything she could about the virus. As a result, she created a new non-profit to help Langley Memorial Hospital prepare for an expected second wave of the novel coronavirus. (Tammy Rosin/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Able Angels debut fundraiser a success

Fort Langley-based group gathers funds for hospital equipment

As a first-time fundraiser, Fort Langley resident Tammy Rosin wasn’t sure what the response would be when she appealed for donations to help fund the fight against COVID-19 by medical staff at Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH).

And then, it rained on Sunday June 14, the day of the outdoor drive-by collection event, held in Fort Langley, to support the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation’s COVID-19 Relief fund to help purchase urgently needed equipment like an ultraviolet germicidal irradiation (UVGI) robot that can deep clean and disinfect “hot spots” at LMH.

Wet weather didn’t seem to deter people from contributing, however.

Between direct cash contributions and a 50/50 draw, the fundraiser ended up collecting more than $1,100.

“The person who won the 50/50 said they were going to donate it all (just over $150) to a single mom who needed it,” Rosin said.

“I thought that was really nice.”

Rosin said she learned a lot from her first fundraiser and has “some ideas” for the next event.

Before the pandemic hit, Rosin was working at Michael Hill jewelers in the Willowbrook Shopping Centre, and taking a course in self-expression and leadership that encourages participants to develop ideas that benefit their community.

Because of the COVID-19 lockdown and bans on large gatherings, the shopping centre shut down, and Rosin ending up having two months off, time she used to learn everything she could about the coronavirus and to consider how she wanted to help.

READ ALSO: Willowbrook worker confirmed to have had COVID-19

What really registered, she recalled, was reading articles about a second wave of the pandemic and how experts were close to unanimous that there will be another phase.

Reports that personal protective equipment for medical staff was in short supply in some communities struck a chord with Rosin, who wanted to help make sure it didn’t happen in her own hometown.

Able Angels Organization was the result, a fledgling non-profit formed by Rosin and some friends.

It has not yet registered as a charity.

READ ALSO: Feds continue to add to COVID-19 supply stores to meet future demand

Those who would like to help, but couldn’t attend, were invited to donate through the Langley Hospital Foundation website, and Rosin asked donors to mention “Able Angels Organization” when making the contribution.

Rosin wanted to thank Able Angels many supporters and donors for making the event possible:

“Jodi Dingle for the name , Desiree Bowles for collaboration , Jordan Dingle for the design of the brochure and Anthony Cotton for leading the project and Jeremie Morin for the photography.”

And donors Starbucks, Lordco, Save-On-Foods, Boston Pizza, White Spot , Pizza Hut , Nutrition House, Professional Nail, Aroom equipment rentals, Dublin pub and Daniel Woo for the donation of the painting.


