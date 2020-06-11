Fort Langley resident Tammy Rosin had to take two months off because of COVID, time she spent learning everything she could about the virus. As a result, she created a new non-profit to help Langley Memorial Hospital prepare for an expected second wave of the novel coronavirus. (Tammy Rosin/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Able Angels Organization debuts with Langley Memorial Hospital fundraiser this Sunday

New Fort Langley-based non-profit aims to prevent personal protective equipment shortage

Because she has chronic back pain, Fort Langley resident Tammy Rosin is very familiar with Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH), and very appreciative of the staff.

Before the pandemic hit, Rosin was working at Michael Hill jewelers in the Willowbrook Shopping Centre, and talking an outside course in self-expression and leadership that encourages participants to develop ideas that benefit their community.

All of a sudden, thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown and bans on large gatherings, the shopping centre shut down, and so did the course.

Rosin ending up having two months off, time she used to learn everything she could about the coronavirus and consider who she wanted to help.

READ ALSO: Willowbrook worker confirmed to have had COVID-19

What really registered, she recalled, was reading articles about a second wave of the pandemic and how experts were close to unanimous that there will be a second phase.

“I heard that you need to get ready,” Rosin told the Langley Advance Times.

She was moved to tears by reports that protective equipment fir medical staff was in short supply in some communities, and wanted to help make sure it didn’t happen in her own home town.

And that is how the Able Angels Organization came to be, a fledgling non-profit formed by Rosin and some friends, that will hold its first fundraising event this Sunday June 14 , at 9036-Royal Street, Fort Langley, from 10 a.m. to 6 pm, with all proceeds going to Langley memorial hospital.

READ ALSO: Feds continue to add to COVID-19 supply stores to meet future demand

Money raised will go to help purchase needed personal protective equipment for health care workers and contribute to completing the new ER.

Those who would like to help, but can’t attend are invited to donate through the Langley Hospital Foundation website, at https://vghfoundation.ca and mentioning “Able Angels Organization” when making the contribution.

Able Angels will also be holding a 50/50 draw and giving away three baskets worth $500 each on on Facebook live.

Tickets can be purchased on location or by email at tammers36@hotmail.com


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFort LangleyLangleyLangley Memorial Hospital Foundation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Langley father and daughter left homeless by townhouse fire

Just Posted

Able Angels Organization debuts with Langley Memorial Hospital fundraiser this Sunday

New Fort Langley-based non-profit aims to prevent personal protective equipment shortage

Willowbrook worker confirmed to have had COVID-19

The employee has not been in the mall since June 3

VIDEO: Workout Wednesday with Brand Fitness

In week 10 Marion Brand focuses on toning abs and exercising core muscles

Alder Inn could see a wrecking ball in the near future

Langley Township council will deliberate the 71-year-old building’s future at its Monday meeting

Aldergrove zoo announces free admission for frontline healthcare workers in light of COVID-19

Zoo also selling face masks to public with profits directed to Fraser Valley Health Care Foundation

B.C. premier says proposal for Vancouver as NHL hub city sent to prime minister

Horgan says a team would stay in a hotel and travel together to Rogers Arena for games using private transportation

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

B.C. bats do not carry COVID-19: BC Community Bat Program

Support bats by participating in the B.C. annual bat count

Mystery of the duct-taped dog in Abbotsford has happy ending

Owner found, and tape proves to be a plastic muzzle

B.C. tourism on track for in-province travel, John Horgan says

Premier expects essential-only travel advisory to be eased soon

B.C. records 12 new cases on fifth day with no COVID-19 deaths

There are 185 active cases in the province

COVID-19: B.C. protects amateur sports groups from virus liability

Dr. Bonnie Henry endorses Vancouver Canucks bid to host NHL

VIDEO: ‘Abbotsford Newshound’ fades to black

Videographer Kevin MacDonald steps away from breaking news coverage due to encryption

B.C.’s logging industry pleads for certainty as push away from old-growth continues

Truck Loggers Association wants to run their business without worrying about changing goalposts

Most Read