Able Angels Organization debuts with Langley Memorial Hospital fundraiser this Sunday

Fort Langley resident Tammy Rosin had to take two months off because of COVID, time she spent learning everything she could about the virus. As a result, she created a new non-profit to help Langley Memorial Hospital prepare for an expected second wave of the novel coronavirus. (Tammy Rosin/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Because she has chronic back pain, Fort Langley resident Tammy Rosin is very familiar with Langley Memorial Hospital (LMH), and very appreciative of the staff.

Before the pandemic hit, Rosin was working at Michael Hill jewelers in the Willowbrook Shopping Centre, and talking an outside course in self-expression and leadership that encourages participants to develop ideas that benefit their community.

All of a sudden, thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown and bans on large gatherings, the shopping centre shut down, and so did the course.

Rosin ending up having two months off, time she used to learn everything she could about the coronavirus and consider who she wanted to help.

READ ALSO: Willowbrook worker confirmed to have had COVID-19

What really registered, she recalled, was reading articles about a second wave of the pandemic and how experts were close to unanimous that there will be a second phase.

“I heard that you need to get ready,” Rosin told the Langley Advance Times.

She was moved to tears by reports that protective equipment fir medical staff was in short supply in some communities, and wanted to help make sure it didn’t happen in her own home town.

And that is how the Able Angels Organization came to be, a fledgling non-profit formed by Rosin and some friends, that will hold its first fundraising event this Sunday June 14 , at 9036-Royal Street, Fort Langley, from 10 a.m. to 6 pm, with all proceeds going to Langley memorial hospital.

READ ALSO: Feds continue to add to COVID-19 supply stores to meet future demand

Money raised will go to help purchase needed personal protective equipment for health care workers and contribute to completing the new ER.

Those who would like to help, but can’t attend are invited to donate through the Langley Hospital Foundation website, at https://vghfoundation.ca and mentioning “Able Angels Organization” when making the contribution.

Able Angels will also be holding a 50/50 draw and giving away three baskets worth $500 each on on Facebook live.

Tickets can be purchased on location or by email at tammers36@hotmail.com



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusFort LangleyLangleyLangley Memorial Hospital Foundation